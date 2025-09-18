Where To Go In September: Best Spots For Nature Lovers This Season

(By Pardeep Kumar Siwach)

September is often overlooked as a travel month, but it can be one of the best times to explore. With the monsoon easing across much of the country, it leaves behind fresh air, lush landscapes, and greenery that looks as if nature has just repainted it. In other parts of the world, early autumn arrives with crisp mornings, clear skies, and a slower, more relaxed rhythm of travel. For the nature enthusiast who wants to combine this seasonal beauty with thoughtful hospitality, September opens a window of destinations that are not only scenic but also offer an immersive experience. Here are some of the finest spots to explore this season.

Guwahati, Assam: Eco-Luxury In The Hills

(Image Source: Canva)

Known as the gateway to the Northeast, Guwahati in September transforms into something richer, a city cupped by green hills and refreshed riversides. The city is home to an increasing number of eco‑resorts that are redefining the balance between luxury and sustainability. These resorts are nestled amid sweeping greenery, celebrating the natural world while offering indulgent comforts to travellers.

From Ayurvedic spa therapies that borrow from Assam’s indigenous wellness traditions to outdoor decks that allow you to watch the rhythmic play of monsoon clouds. Guests in these resorts just don’t ‘stay, these offer them the opportunity to unwind in a landscape that demands slow living. From waking up to the sound of birds at dawn, yoga by the hills, and evenings by firelit courtyards create a retreat that re-centers the senses. Travellers looking to explore Assam’s ecosystems more deeply, river cruises on the Brahmaputra start to resume around this time. Pairing such an excursion with a stay in these eco‑conscious resorts will make Guwahati a compelling destination this September.

Coorg, Karnataka – Coffee Country After The Rains

(Image Source: freepik)

Further south, Kodagu, also known as Coorg, wears September like a prized jewel. Monsoon-fed streams still rush through thick coffee plantations, and the emerald canopies of the Western Ghats remain dense. Eco‑stays in Coorg have mastered the art of blending with this environment. Boutique resorts and plantation homestays invite nature lovers to walk among coffee blossoms, trek misty hills, and soothe sore muscles with spice‑infused spa treatments.

September is also the season to experience Coorg’s cultural hospitality, from Kodava feasts to traditions of warmth that transform a nature trip into a holistic encounter. For those who seek serenity with luxury, Coorg’s resorts curate experiences like private waterfalls, open‑air dining under tree canopies, and wellness therapies rooted in local herbs.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Serenity By The Ganga

(Image Source: Canva)

On the banks of a rejuvenated Ganges, Rishikesh offers a very different yet equally restorative kind of nature retreat. The usually hot and dusty plains give way to cooler winds in September, making it a perfect time for forest walks or riverside contemplation.

Here, hospitality is intertwined with wellness. From upscale yoga retreats and spa resorts, Rishikesh offers traditional Ayurvedic therapies with modern spa architecture.

Imagine beginning your day with a river‑view meditation, followed by holistic treatments using Himalayan botanicals, and winding down with an evening sound bath. Beyond yoga and wellness, the Rajaji National Park nearby grants glimpses of elephants and thriving birdlife, reminding visitors that the town is inseparable from its wild surroundings.

Wayanad, Kerala: Forested Retreats With A Healing Touch

(Image Source: Canva)

If Kerala is God’s Own Country, then Wayanad in September is its purest sanctuary. The forests here gleam after rains, waterfalls jump alive, and spice gardens grow intoxicatingly aromatic. Resorts hidden in the folds of Wayanad’s hills have quietly built a reputation for eco‑sensitivity, treehouses perched above dense jungle, infinity pools facing paddy fields, and spas steeped in Ayurveda.

What sets Wayanad apart are the immersive experiences of its night safaris, where guests can spot wildlife, tribal food trails, and long walks to hidden caves wrapped in moss. September in Wayanad is a beautiful experience without the heavy tourist rush, and lets travellers feel as if the forest is speaking to them.

Ladakh: Autumn Crispness At The Roof Of The World

(Image Source: Canva)

For those drawn to stark landscapes, Ladakh in September is magical. The high-altitude desert leaves the summer behind, turning the valleys gold and crimson. Eco‑luxury camps and boutique resorts emphasize minimal impact while offering comfort in this rugged terrain. From hot stone massages that soothe altitude‑weary muscles to quiet stargazing under flawless skies, hospitality in Ladakh is less about indulgence and drawing closeness with one of the Earth’s about intimacy with one of Earth’s most dramatic landscapes.

Pardeep Kumar Siwach is DGM- Accommodation at Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati