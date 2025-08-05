India, with its vast and vibrant coastline, is a paradise for sun-seekers and beach lovers. From the golden sands to turquoise waters, the country offers countless spots where you can soak in the sun, hydrate yourself with a sip of fresh coconut water, and let the sea breeze fascinate you. These sunbathing beaches promise relaxation, scenic beauty, and a full dose of vitamin D.

Here are six of the best sunbathing beaches in India that you shouldn't miss on your next tropical retreat.

1. Palolem Beach, Goa

(Image Source: Twitter/@TravellPlanner)

Palolem Beach is a crescent-shaped haven nestled in South Goa. The beach is surrounded by swaying palm trees and calm, clear waters. It offers the ideal environment for sunbathing in peace. Unlike the more commercialised beaches of North Goa, Palolem retains a quieter atmosphere, making it popular among international travellers and solo tourists as well. You can rent a sunbed and enjoy hours of undisturbed relaxation under the golden sun. The beach also features numerous shacks that serve fresh seafood and tropical drinks. A beachside massage under a shaded canopy is the cherry on top, creating a truly rejuvenating experience for every sun lover.

2. Varkala Beach, Kerala

(Image Source: Twitter/@incredibleindia)

Perched below dramatic red cliffs, Varkala Beach offers a stunning backdrop for your sunbathing sessions. Located in Kerala, this beach blends the natural beauty along with its spiritual aura, thanks to the nearby temples and Ayurvedic centres. The golden sand is inviting, perfect for laying out a towe and enjoying the warmth of the sun. Varkala maintains a peaceful atmosphere, attracting welless enthusiasts and solo travellers. After subathing, you can take a stroll up the cliffs for panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and dine at one of the many cliff-top cafes that offer everything from seafood platters to healthy smoothies. What makes Varkala Beach a true gem is its mix of scenic beauty, serenity, and soulful energy.

3. Radhanagar Beach, Andaman And Nicobar Isaland

(Image Source: Twitter/@AAI_Official)

Radhanagar Beach is ranked among Asia's most beautiful beaches. This tropical gem located on the Havelock Islands has powdery white sand, emerald green waters, and dense forest backdrop that makes it loved by mostly everyone who visits. The sheer size of the beach usually means that you’ll always find a quiet corner to spread your beach towel and soak in the sun. The calm waves and clean air adds to its tranquil charm. As the sun begins to dip, the entire beach glows in hues of orange and pink, creating a magical end to your sunbathing session. This beach located on the Havelock Island is one of the best places to visit in Andaman and Nicobar islands.

4. Gokarna Beach, Karnataka

(Image Source: Twitter/@ColoursOfBharat)

For all those who are craving for the sun and sand minus the Goa crowd, Gokarna is the perfect destination. Karnataka, Gokarna offers several beautiful beaches, with Om Beach being the most popular for sunbathing. The beach is named after its unique Om-shaped shoreline, and it's known for its clean sand and calm waters. Gokarna Beach has the perfect ambiance for a laid-back afternoon under the sun. It's soulful charm and bohemian spirit makes it a destination that gives you all the elements of a dream sunbathing experience. You’ll often find yoga sessions happening in the mornings and soft instrumental music wafting from the beach cafes.

5. Agonda Beach, Goa

(Image Source: Twitter/@dietermichalek)

Agonda Beach is another marvel of South Goa. This serene beach is lined with beach huts, coconut trees, and almost no commercial hustle. It’s clean, quiet, and perfect for hours of sunbathing and reading a book. The gentle sound of waves and rustling palms sets the mood for a calming beach day. Many visitors practice yoga here in the early hours before transitioning into leisure mode as the sun rises higher. This beach in Goa has a remote vibe that attracts travellers who prefer natual beauty over nigtlife, and the beach's cleanliness and uncorwded stretch makes it one of the best sunbathing spots in India.

6. Mandrem Beach, Goa

(Image Source: Twitter/@lsvimal)

Located in North Goa, Mandrem Beach is a lesser known spot that largely remains untouched. The beach features soft white sand, gentle waves, and a relaxed vibe that makes it ideal for sunbathing. Unlike Goa’s more popular northern shores, Mandrem remains largely untouched and peaceful, attracting a wellness-oriented crowd. Whether you’re lying on a sunbed or practicing breathwork with a sea view, Mandrem offers the perfect blend of tranquility and tropical beauty. The beach is also popular for dolphin spotting, early morning meditations, and beach yoga retreats.