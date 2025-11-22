Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleTravelBeyond Snowfall: 5 Frozen Wonders Of India You Probably Didn’t Know Exist

Beyond Snowfall: 5 Frozen Wonders Of India You Probably Didn’t Know Exist

Experience India’s hidden winter magic with stunning frozen lakes and waterfalls that transform into breathtaking icy wonders.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Winter in India transforms the landscape into a quiet, magical world where nature slows down and familiar places take on a dreamlike charm. While snow-covered mountains and winter festivals often steal the spotlight, India also hides a breathtaking secret, its frozen lakes and waterfalls. These stunning waterbodies, which turn into glittering sheets of ice or towering icy sculptures, offer some of the most surreal winter sights in the country.

From high-altitude lakes that freeze solid to waterfalls that turn into dramatic walls of ice, these frozen wonders deserve a spot on every traveller’s winter bucket list.

ALSO READ: Magical Winter Nights: 5 Best Indian Destinations For Stargazing In December–January

Nerak Frozen Waterfall, Ladakh

(Image Source: Instagram/ devdutt09)
(Image Source: Instagram/ devdutt09)

A jewel of the famous Chadar Trek, the Nerak Frozen Waterfall stands as a towering wall of ice deep in Zanskar Valley. Reaching it involves trekking over the frozen Zanskar River, making the journey as unforgettable as the destination. The waterfall freezes into layers of blue and white, giving it an almost sculpted appearance. 

Chandratal Lake, Himachal Pradesh

(Image Source: x/ himachalkesari)
(Image Source: x/ himachalkesari)

Popularly known as the Moon Lake, Chandratal is famous for its crescent shape and ethereal charm. When winter arrives in Spiti Valley, the lake freezes completely, turning its shimmering waters into a white, icy canvas. The frozen lake, surrounded by snow-draped mountains, offers a sight that feels both peaceful and otherworldly.

Tsomgo Lake, Sikkim

(Image Source: x/ aadrisya)
(Image Source: x/ aadrisya)

Situated at 3,753 m, Tsomgo Lake, or Changu Lake, turns into a breathtaking frozen sheet during peak winter months. The icy surface mirrors the surrounding mountains, giving the entire valley a pristine, frozen glow. Locals consider the lake sacred, and its winter form feels nothing short of divine. Visitors are often mesmerised by its quiet beauty and the sense of calm that envelops the area. 

Drung Waterfall, Kashmir

(Image Source: Instagram/ wheredoyouwannatravelsocial)
(Image Source: Instagram/ wheredoyouwannatravelsocial)

Near Gulmarg lies one of India’s most iconic frozen waterfalls, the stunning Drung Waterfall. As temperatures drop, the cascading water turns into solid, shimmering formations that look like frozen curtains of glass. The entire valley around it gets covered in thick snow, adding to its fairytale-like aura. Tourists flock here every winter to witness this rare natural transformation. 

Lingti Frozen Waterfall, Himachal Pradesh

(Image Source: x/ SidHimachal)
(Image Source: x/ SidHimachal)

Hidden in the remote stretches of Spiti Valley, the Lingti Frozen Waterfall is a secret gem for adventure lovers. During winter, the waterfall turns into crystal-like ice formations hanging from towering cliffs. Its isolated setting adds a raw, untouched charm that few places can match. Lingti perfectly captures the rugged beauty of Spiti’s winters.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 22 Nov 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Winter Travel India Frozen Lakes India Frozen Waterfalls India Winter Destinations India Winter Wonders India
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
India
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
World
Trump Welcomes NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Trump Welcomes Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
India
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Major Terror Plot Foiled in Kupwara, Heavy Weapons Recovered
Breaking: Hindu civilization is eternal, if it collapses, the world will collapse too’, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Breaking News: Truck Catches Fire at Ludhiana Flyover, Claims Death of Truck Driver
Delhi News: Delhi Car Blast Plot Planned for 1 year, ₹29 lakh Raised to Execute this Terror Operation
PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does The ‘AI Bubble’ Actually Exist? And If It Does, When Will It Burst?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget