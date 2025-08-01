6 Scenic Train Journeys In India That You Should Experience Once In Life

Train journeys in India are more than the mere movement of passengers; they are living illustrations of the country’s diverse topography. From snow-capped mountain peaks to coastal stretches, deserts, and dense forests, Indian railways offer some of the very best scenic routes in the world.

For the nature lovers and photographers, and those that simply want a retreat for themselves, these routes offer a mix of culture, history, and stunning scenery. Some are engineering marvels, while others are considered worthy heritage lines. If you’re looking to slow down and soak in India’s natural beauty, hop aboard one of these unforgettable train rides.

Kalka to Shimla Toy Train

(Image Source: x/ incredibleindia)

A World Heritage route, this endearing narrow-gauge train negotiates over 100 tunnels through pine forests and quaint stations to Shimla in the Himalayas. It is vintage and especially photogenic during the winter.

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

(Image Source: x/ incredibleindia)

Known as the Toy Train to the Queen of Hills, it offers panoramic views as it traverses through the mist-shrouded hills and lush tea gardens of West Bengal, tinged with the nostalgic colonial charm.

Konkan Railway

(Image Source: x/ KonkanRailway)

Breezing along India's west coast, this railway is renowned for its tunnels, dense green forests, waterfalls, and glimpses of the Arabian Sea. The journey turns magical during monsoons.

Jammu-Baramulla Railway

(Image Source: x/ incredibleindia)

This northern rail line travels through the picturesque Kashmir Valley, offering passengers snow-garlanded peaks, saffron fields, and rural villages—one of India's most beautiful train journeys.

Matheran Hill Railway:

(Image Source: x/ VertigoWarrior)

A slender-gauge track into the peaceful, car-free hill resort of Matheran. The tranquil ride is a time warp of colonial hill tourism, bordered by forests and valleys.

Nilgiri Mountain Railway

(Image Source: x/ TAdventurousoul)

India's steepest train track is from Mettupalayam to Ooty, which traverses through dense woodlands, tea gardens, and hilltops covered with clouds. A UNESCO heritage and a destination for nature enthusiasts.