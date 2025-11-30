The Ride to Mpower – Mumbai Cyclothon 2025, organised by the Loha Foundation in association with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) under the FIT India Movement, concluded this morning at MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) with an extraordinary turnout of over 6,000 cyclists. The event brought together first-time riders, cycling enthusiasts, families, and para-athletes in a powerful show of solidarity for mental health awareness. The cyclothon was flagged off by Bollywood actor and fitness icon Suniel Shetty, veteran actor Jackie Shroff, Shri Krishna Prakash (IPS), ADG Force One, Planning & Coordination, and actress Mahima Chaudhary, marking an inspiring start to the city’s largest community ride dedicated to mental wellness.

At a time when India is witnessing a sharp rise in mental health challenges—particularly among young people—public initiatives such as the Ride to Mpower Mumbai Cyclothon play a pivotal role in spreading awareness at scale. Mpower, India’s leading mental health organisation founded by Mrs. Neerja Birla, amplified this mission at the event by promoting open conversations on emotional well-being, helping eliminate stigma surrounding mental illness, and encouraging early help-seeking behaviour.

By bringing mental health advocacy into a dynamic community-driven fitness event, Mpower reinforced the message that mental wellness is just as essential as physical health, and that collective action can drive meaningful societal change. In a special highlight, India Post released a commemorative Special Cancellation Stamp for the Ride to Mpower Mumbai Cyclothon, unveiled by Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, and Ms. Deepshikha Birla, Head of North Division, India Post—marking an official recognition of the event’s contribution to mental health awareness. The Special Cancellation will be in use for one day at the GPO, Fort.

The Cyclothon featured five ride categories — 100 km, 50 km, 25 km, 10 km, and a special Wheelchair Ride. Participants received custom cycling jerseys, finisher medals, e-timing certificates, personalised photos, hydration support, and on-route medical assistance. The venue also hosted mental health awareness kiosks, Zumba sessions, live music, a healthy breakfast zone, and the popular Charity BIB initiative, raising funds for Mpower’s mental health programs.

The prize distribution ceremony saw notable personalities, including actress Nikita Dutta, honouring the winners across categories.

Ride for your mind. Ride for your city. Ride for change.

Backed by the Aditya Birla Education Trust, Mpower is India’s leading holistic mental healthcare initiative. Founded by Mrs Neerja Birla, a globally recognized mental health advocate, Mpower aims to create an ecosystem where individuals with mental health concerns and their caregivers receive professional support, acceptance, and care without facing discrimination or stigma. Through multi-disciplinary interventions and holistic treatments, Mpower is dedicated to ending mental health stigma, raising awareness, and facilitating recovery. Its clinical footprint currently spans Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Pilani.