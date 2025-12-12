Looking Ahead 2026: Year-End Vastu Rituals To Clear Energy And Welcome Positivity

{By: Pooja Mehna}

2026 will be here before you know it. At the end of the year, some take the time to recharge their surroundings to prepare for a new yearly cycle. With some positive energy, Vastu, the thousands of years old Indian enlightenment system, can provide you with some basic tools to remove negative energy and help you make the most of a new year

As we reach the end of the year, I remind my clients of one powerful truth, the energy you carry on the first day of the year shapes your entire year.

Some of you started 2025 with spiritual energy, goals, and manifestations.

Many achieved what you wished for. And if you didn’t, this is your time to reset, realign and recharge.

Why Decluttering Matters

Decluttering thoughts creates emotional space and decluttering your home creates physical space.

Nature shows us this wisdom, new leaves and fruits bloom only after autumn, when the old has fallen.

The suggestions below will help to clear your surroundings and help you make the most of the new year by taking the time to reflect and set goals.

Simple Year-End Vastu + Healing Rituals

Clear one corner a day, even 10 minutes shifts your aura.

Let go of unused, broken, or heavy items to release stuck energy.

Fresh bed sheets and curtains in light colours uplift vibrations.

Burn camphor or incense to dissolve negativity.

Open all windows for 5 minutes daily to welcome fresh prana.

Clean your entrance, the door through which prosperity enters.

Write and release old thoughts as a mental detox.

Add one fresh plant or flowers to invite new growth.

Walk barefoot on grass to self-ground, absorb Earth energy, and recharge your body.

Read 2–3 pages daily of anything uplifting, it resets your frequency.

Do The Ho’oponopono Prayer, Especially At Night

As part of your year-end Vastu and energy-cleansing routine, take a few quiet moments at night to practice the Ho’oponopono prayer:

“I’m sorry. Please forgive me. Thank you. I love you.”

This simple mantra is a powerful tool to release emotional blocks, dissolve negative energy, and restore inner balance. By acknowledging and letting go of past mistakes or lingering negativity, you create a mental and emotional reset, which is especially effective at night when the mind is calmer.

Incorporating Ho’oponopono into your daily nighttime routine aligns perfectly with Vastu principles. It helps you declutter your thoughts, recharge your aura, and prepare your mind and surroundings for the positive energy of the new year.

Before 2026 begins, pause and cleanse your energy.

Declutter your mind. Declutter your space. Declutter your soul. Only then can the new walk in with grace.

The Vastu for the end of the year routines are a reminder of the positive energy that can be found by reorganisation. With the help of a few simple year end Vastu you can create a positive constructive atmosphere that will help to set the tone for the coming year.

The author, Pooja Mehna, is a Holistic Coach.