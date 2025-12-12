Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleLooking Ahead 2026: Year-End Vastu Rituals To Clear Energy And Welcome Positivity

Looking Ahead 2026: Year-End Vastu Rituals To Clear Energy And Welcome Positivity

Prepare for 2026 with simple year-end Vastu rituals. Declutter, recharge your space, and invite positivity to set the tone for a successful and harmonious new year.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

{By: Pooja Mehna}

2026 will be here before you know it. At the end of the year, some take the time to recharge their surroundings to prepare for a new yearly cycle. With some positive energy, Vastu, the thousands of years old Indian enlightenment system, can provide you with some basic tools to remove negative energy and help you make the most of a new year

As we reach the end of the year, I remind my clients of one powerful truth, the energy you carry on the first day of the year shapes your entire year.

Some of you started 2025 with spiritual energy, goals, and manifestations.

Many achieved what you wished for. And if you didn’t, this is your time to reset, realign and recharge.

ALSO READ: Vastu Tips 2026: 5 Auspicious Items To Bring Home In November For Wealth And Prosperity

Why Decluttering Matters

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Decluttering thoughts creates emotional space and decluttering your home creates physical space.

Nature shows us this wisdom, new leaves and fruits bloom only after autumn, when the old has fallen.

The suggestions below will help to clear your surroundings and help you make the most of the new year by taking the time to reflect and set goals.

Simple Year-End Vastu + Healing Rituals

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
  • Clear one corner a day, even 10 minutes shifts your aura.
  • Let go of unused, broken, or heavy items to release stuck energy.
  • Fresh bed sheets and curtains in light colours uplift vibrations.
  • Burn camphor or incense to dissolve negativity.
  • Open all windows for 5 minutes daily to welcome fresh prana.
  • Clean your entrance, the door through which prosperity enters.
  • Write and release old thoughts as a mental detox.
  • Add one fresh plant or flowers to invite new growth.
  • Walk barefoot on grass to self-ground, absorb Earth energy, and recharge your body.
  • Read 2–3 pages daily of anything uplifting, it resets your frequency.

Do The Ho’oponopono Prayer, Especially At Night

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

As part of your year-end Vastu and energy-cleansing routine, take a few quiet moments at night to practice the Ho’oponopono prayer:

“I’m sorry. Please forgive me. Thank you. I love you.”

This simple mantra is a powerful tool to release emotional blocks, dissolve negative energy, and restore inner balance. By acknowledging and letting go of past mistakes or lingering negativity, you create a mental and emotional reset, which is especially effective at night when the mind is calmer.

Incorporating Ho’oponopono into your daily nighttime routine aligns perfectly with Vastu principles. It helps you declutter your thoughts, recharge your aura, and prepare your mind and surroundings for the positive energy of the new year.

Before 2026 begins, pause and cleanse your energy.

Declutter your mind. Declutter your space. Declutter your soul. Only then can the new walk in with grace.

The Vastu for the end of the year routines are a reminder of the positive energy that can be found by reorganisation. With the help of a few simple year end Vastu you can create a positive constructive atmosphere that will help to set the tone for the coming year. 

The author, Pooja Mehna, is a Holistic Coach.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
'Vastu Tips' New Year 2026 2026 Preparation Year-end Rituals Home Decluttering
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Census 2027 Gets Cabinet Nod; India To Conduct Massive Count In Two Phases
Census 2027 Gets Cabinet Nod; India To Conduct Massive Count In Two Phases
India
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
World
India, Russia And US To Come Together? Trump Weighs New ‘C5’ Power Bloc Sidelining Europe, G7
India, Russia And US To Come Together? Trump Weighs New ‘C5’ Power Bloc Sidelining Europe, G7
Business
IndiGo Meltdown Deepens As DGCA Grounds 4 Safety Inspectors Over Operational Oversight
IndiGo Crisis Fallout: DGCA Suspends 4 Key Safety Inspectors Over Compliance Failures
Advertisement

Videos

Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
AirAsia Flight Canceled at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Technical Fault; Passengers Protest
Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget