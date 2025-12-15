Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleIndia’s First Yoga-Based Cluster Centre: Historic MoU Signed Between Patanjali and the Ministry of Culture

India's First Yoga-Based Cluster Centre: Historic MoU Signed Between Patanjali and the Ministry of Culture

Patanjali University becomes India’s first yoga-based Cluster Centre under the Gyan Bharatam Mission after signing an MoU with the Ministry of Culture to preserve ancient knowledge.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 02:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The ‘Gyan Bharatam Mission’ of India’s Ministry of Culture has taken a major step toward preserving the ancient Indian knowledge tradition. Patanjali University, Haridwar, has been officially recognized as a “Cluster Centre” under this mission. Notably, Patanjali University is the first institution in the country selected under this mission that is entirely based on yoga education.

To formalize this partnership, a ceremony was held in Haridwar, where a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Patanjali University and the Gyan Bharatam Mission. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna were also present at the event.

Why Is This Partnership Important?

Chancellor of Patanjali University, Dr. Acharya Balkrishna, explained the significance of this collaboration with the help of data. He stated that so far, a total of 33 MoUs have been signed under the Gyan Bharatam Mission, out of which 20 institutions have been designated as Cluster Centres. Among these 20 centres, 8 are universities, and Patanjali University has become the first Cluster Centre in the field of yoga education.

India’s First Yoga-Based Cluster Centre: Historic MoU Signed Between Patanjali and the Ministry of Culture

So far, Patanjali has independently completed the preservation of over 50,000 ancient texts, digitized approximately 4.2 million pages, and carried out the restoration and republication of more than 40 rare manuscripts. Now, after becoming a Cluster Centre, Patanjali will use this expertise to train and mentor 20 other centres as well.

A Confluence of Research and Educational Transformation

Dr. Anirban Dash, Project Director of the Gyan Bharatam Mission, stated that the primary objective of this centre is not merely to preserve old documents, but to integrate them with the modern education system. He explained that as a Cluster Centre, Patanjali University will conduct in-depth research on yoga- and Ayurveda-based manuscripts and connect this work with an “education revolution,” making it accessible to the general public and especially to the youth.

Credit to Prime Minister Modi’s Vision

During the ceremony, Swami Ramdev, Chancellor of Patanjali University and renowned yoga guru, described the occasion as a historic moment for India’s knowledge tradition. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, stating that the Gyan Bharatam Mission is a living example of the Prime Minister’s vision to revive India’s fading cultural heritage.

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 02:56 PM (IST)
Baba Ramdev Patanjali Acharya Balkrishna
