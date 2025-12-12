Eggs Linked To Cancer? Medical Experts Decode The Viral Claims And What Science Really Says

A recent wave of viral videos, including one shared by orthopedic surgeon and influencer Dr. Manan Vora, has drawn public attention to the safety of eggs from premium brand Eggoz Nutrition. The discussion began after the independent YouTube channel Trustified released laboratory findings suggesting that samples of the brand’s eggs contained trace amounts of AOZ, a metabolite of the banned antibiotic nitrofuran, with some reports also mentioning traces of nitroimidazole.

These substances are classified as genotoxic, meaning they can potentially damage DNA when present at high levels of exposure. Although the detected quantity, around 0.73 ppb, is extremely low, the findings raised questions among consumers because the brand promotes itself as '100% Antibiotic Free.'

As conversations about contamination, antibiotic residues, and cancer risk circulate online, medical experts emphasise the importance of understanding the scientific context before forming conclusions.

Cancer Risk Claims Need Scientific Context, Says Oncologist

Dr. Shashwat Tiwari who is a Consultant–Surgical Oncologist urges public not to equate isolated contamination findings with direct cancer risk.

He says "Cancer is a multi-factorial, long-developing disease influenced by genetic, lifestyle, long-term toxic exposures and general health factors. A single or short-term exposure to trace amounts of such substances in foods cannot be logically linked to an imminent cancer threat."

"The use of antibiotics like nitrofuran and nitroimidazole is strictly banned in the food industry because they have the potential to damage DNA at high exposure levels, making them genotoxic,." Dr. Tiwari further explains.

While emphasising that misuse of such drugs must be monitored and regulated, he also advises the public not to fear a staple food item based on isolated reports. "Eggs continue to be among the strongest sources of protein and vital nutrients for most households. One laboratory report or unverified, viral content should not become a license to fear common foods."

Food Safety Regulations And Consumer Awareness

Dr. Tiwari highlights, "Any compromise of food safety norms needs to be taken seriously. Consumers have a right to know and the producers need to follow stringent standards to curb the misuse of such drugs."

"The considerations that are paramount are consistent regulation, sound farm practices and clear communication to safeguard public confidence and public health in concert," he added.

Should Consumers Switch Egg Types? What A Dietitian Says

Dietitian Dr. Payel Kr Roy, HOD of Dietetics and Critical Care Nutritionist explains that choosing organic, free-range, or antibiotic-free eggs is more about farming practices than major health risk differences.

"The primary differences in egg types (organic, free-range, etc.) are related to production methods and animal welfare, not necessarily a significant reduction in health risks for consumers."

She adds, "Eggs from hens with access to varied diets and outdoor foraging (pasture-raised or some organic free-range) may contain modestly higher levels of beneficial nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, and antioxidants due to diet and sunlight exposure."

Substitutes For Protein, Vitamin B12 And Choline

For those considering temporarily avoiding eggs from certain suppliers, Dr. Roy suggests several accessible and nutritious alternatives, though she notes that these substitutions may not provide the same protein boost.

Protein-Rich & Nutrient-Dense Substitutes

Tofu Scramble: Use firm tofu, a pinch of turmeric for color, and black salt for an ‘eggy’ flavor to make a protein-rich egg substitute.

Plant-Protein Combinations: Combine different plant-based proteins throughout the day (e.g., beans with brown rice, nuts in oatmeal) to ensure you get all essential amino acids.

Egg Alternatives for Baking

Mashed bananas

Applesauce

Flax egg (1 tbsp ground flaxseed + 3 tbsp water)

Dr. Roy clarifies common misconceptions regarding poultry production. "In the US, hormones are not approved for use in poultry production, so ‘hormone-free’ is marketing jargon," She says

"Organic certification prohibits the use of most antibiotics, which may be a concern for some consumers, though conventional farming only uses them when necessary to prevent disease, not for growth stimulation," She further adds.

