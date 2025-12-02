With Mann Government’s efforts, Punjab’s children will learn and earn for life.

Punjab is redefining the future of its students. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, education in the state is no longer merely about passing exams; it's about equipping every child to succeed in life with confidence, skills, and independence.

The Mann Government has made it clear: a child’s education must empower them, not limit them.

And today, Punjab’s schools are proving exactly that.

A New Era of Education in Punjab

Walk into a government school in Punjab today and you can feel the difference. Modern classrooms, upgraded facilities, trained teachers, and a renewed focus on quality learning; this is how the Mann Government’s education reform shows its impact.

These efforts are not cosmetic. They are the foundation of what many are calling Punjab’s Education Revolution.

From strengthening academics to building life-ready skills, the state is reshaping what schooling truly means.

Study + Skill Training: A Game-Changing Initiative

One of the most impactful steps under CM Mann’s vision is the introduction of skill-based training along with regular studies.

Along with transformative reforms like free bus service for students and the innovative School of Eminence, Punjab has now reached a new milestone, an extraordinary partnership between the Punjab School Education Board and Lend A Hand India.

This landmark collaboration opens new doors for students across government schools.

Under this program, children will receive:

Practical vocational training

Technical skill education

Hands-on exposure to real-world work

Better career clarity and confidence

In simple words, Punjab’s students will no longer graduate with only academic knowledge. They will step out as skilled, job-ready, future-ready youth.

Skilled Youth Will Shape a Skilled Punjab

Thanks to the Mann Government’s forward-thinking policies, students will now earn skill certificates along with their Class 12 qualification.

This gives them:

A strong career head start

More job and entrepreneurship opportunities

Better decision-making ability

Confidence to build the life they aspire to

Instead of uncertain futures, Punjab’s youth will now step into the world with purpose, preparation, and potential.

Training, Tools, Internships: Real Experience for Real Growth

Through the partnership with Lend A Hand India, government school students will receive:

Professional training

Modern equipment

Learning materials

Internship opportunities

This means students won’t just learn; they will experience.

They won’t just memorize; they will practice.

They won’t just dream; they will build.

Punjab’s next generation will be Educated, Skilled, Empowered, and Ready to Lead.

A Future Powered by Skill, Strength, and Self-Reliance

Through ongoing reforms, modern education systems, and career-focused programs, the Mann Government is shaping a generation that will represent the best of Punjab: determined, capable, and confident.

The children attending Punjab’s government schools today will shape the future of Punjab; a Punjab that is skilled, self-reliant, and prepared for what's ahead.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.