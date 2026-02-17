Reinventing Live Cricket: How Technology Is Changing the Way Fans Follow Matches

As cricket viewership continues to surge across digital platforms, Mr Purushotam Rawat, Founder and CEO of CREX, believes the modern fan deserves more than scattered updates and fragmented statistics. His vision for CREX was shaped by what he describes as a broken consumption journey for cricket followers navigating multiple platforms for scores, analysis and insights.

From Fragmented Feeds to a Unified Cricket Hub

According to Rawat, the foundation of CREX was laid after observing how disconnected the cricket viewing ecosystem had become. Fans were shifting between different apps and websites to access live scores, detailed statistics and contextual commentary. He noted that there was no single mobile-first destination offering all elements in a seamless and structured format.

CREX was built to close this gap. The platform integrates live match updates, data-driven insights and contextual analysis into one cohesive interface. Rawat emphasised that the objective was to simplify access to information while deepening the fan’s understanding of the game. By focusing on clarity and intuitive design, the company aimed to make cricket tracking faster and more meaningful for users.

Building Trust in a Crowded Cricket Market

Entering a competitive digital cricket ecosystem required differentiation. Rawat explained that CREX was designed not as another scores app, but as a cricket companion optimised for real-time mobile engagement. He said product decisions were guided by a simple principle: Does this feature help the fan understand what is happening in the game at that exact moment?

Validation for the platform came through user behaviour rather than surveys. The team observed fans returning multiple times during a single match and engaging beyond score checks, exploring contextual data and match narratives. In live sports, he noted, accuracy and speed are non-negotiable. Consistent engagement during high-pressure match moments became a signal of user trust. Social sharing features further accelerated organic growth, reinforcing that the platform addressed a genuine need.

Leadership Evolution and Industry Challenges

As CREX expanded, Rawat’s responsibilities shifted from hands-on product involvement to long-term strategic direction. In the early days, he worked across product development, data systems and operations. Today, his focus lies in maintaining clarity of vision and safeguarding the platform’s core principles of accuracy, speed and fan-first thinking while empowering leadership teams.

He also highlighted structural challenges within the cricket media space. With live scores widely accessible, differentiation has become difficult. The emphasis now lies in adding intelligence and context without overwhelming users. Dependency on broadcast rights can limit innovation, while monetisation requires caution. Cricket audiences, he said, are highly sensitive to disruptions during live moments, making user trust critical.

Global Expansion and AI-Driven Personalisation

CREX is now concentrating on strengthening its footprint in cricket-focused markets such as India, the subcontinent and the Middle East, while also targeting the UK, Australia and diaspora communities in North America. Alongside geographic expansion, the company is investing in community-building features and personalised fan experiences.

Technology and AI already power several platform features, including advanced visualisations and contextual insights. Looking ahead, Rawat said AI will help interpret fan intent, enabling deeper personalisation across match insights and community interactions.

Over the next five years, CREX aims to establish itself as a globally trusted cricket companion while building a sustainable revenue model anchored in partnerships and fan value. For Rawat, long-term success will depend on scaling responsibly without compromising the trust that defines live sports engagement.

