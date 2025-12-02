Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeInfotainmentPunjab’s Journey to Progress: Maan Government Accelerating Punjab Growth on World-Class Roads

Punjab’s Journey to Progress: Maan Government Accelerating Punjab Growth on World-Class Roads

Punjab’s Mann Government is transforming 19,491 km of roads with ₹4,150 crore investment, AI-driven surveys, and world-class infrastructure for all residents.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 09:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Punjab is advancing swiftly and confidently, driven by the visionary policies and transparent governance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. From roads and drinking water to sports, education, health, agriculture, and power, every sector is experiencing clear, timely, and people-first development. Today, Punjab is moving forward rapidly on the path of progress.

19,491 km of Roads Under Upgrading: Punjab Builds Its Future on Solid Foundations

Roads are the foundation of any state’s growth. Recognizing this, the Mann Government has started an historic statewide campaign to repair, upgrade, and strengthen Punjab’s road network.

A massive 7,373 link roads, stretching over 19,000 miles, are being repaired and upgraded with an investment of ₹4,150 crore+.

This is not just construction; it is planned, scientific, and responsible development supported by long-term maintenance.

  • ₹3,424.67 crore allocated for repairs and upgrades
  • ₹725.75 crore allocated for five-year maintenance to ensure durability and quality.

World-Class Roads Reach Every Corner of Punjab

Under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s leadership, high-quality roads are now connecting even the most remote villages, ensuring mobility, connectivity, and economic opportunities like never before.

Punjab currently has:

  • 30,237 link roads
  • Total link road length: 64,878 km
  • 33,492 km of roads maintained by the Punjab Mandi Board
  • 31,386 km built under the PWD

This vast network forms the backbone of a healthier rural economy, improved market access for farmers, and easier daily travel for residents.

Transparency First: 100% E-Tendering for Public Works

Every road repair and upgrade project is being carried out with full transparency. The entire process has been conducted through e-tendering, ensuring fair competition, honest implementation, and high-quality results.

AI-Driven Road Survey Saves ₹383.53 Crore

For the first time, the Punjab Government used Artificial Intelligence to survey roads that required repair or upgradation.

This modern, scientific approach resulted in:

  • Accurate identification of damaged stretches
  • Quality-focused planning
  • A remarkable ₹383.53 crore savings for the state

To further ensure excellence, the Mann Government also organised Punjab’s first-ever “Road Infrastructure Development Conference”, bringing together officers, contractors, and agencies to standardise best practices & Clear instructions were given:

No compromise on the quality of link roads.

A Transparent Model of Development

The Mann Government’s road development programme reflects its core values:

  • Clean intentions
  • Long-term vision
  • Modern technology
  • Accountability
  • Benefits reaching every citizen

Punjab isn’t just repairing roads; it is rebuilding trust, renewing infrastructure, and reconnecting communities.

Punjab is rising, and its roads are leading the way

This road development effort is more than just infrastructure. It’s a promise. A commitment. A long-term investment in Punjab’s future.

With modern technology, transparent processes, and a clear development vision, the Mann Government is constructing roads that will influence Punjab’s growth for many years to come.

Punjab is not just fixing its roads; Punjab is reshaping its path.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 09:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Infrastructure Development Punjab GOVERNMENT Mann Government Public Works Punjab Roads AI Survey Link Roads Road Upgrades
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola

Top Headlines

News
'Ridiculous & Baseless': MEA Hits Back At Pakistan Over Sri Lanka Aid Airspace Claim
'Ridiculous & Baseless': MEA Hits Back At Pakistan Over Sri Lanka Aid Airspace Claim
India
PMO’s Upcoming Headquarters To Be Known As ‘Seva Teerth'; Raj Bhavans Too Get New Name
PMO’s Upcoming Headquarters To Be Known As ‘Seva Teerth'; Raj Bhavans Too Get New Name
Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
World
'We Are Ready For War If You Start...': Putin Warns Europe, Accuses Of Sabotaging Ukraine Deal
'We Are Ready For War If You Start...': Putin Warns Europe, Accuses Of Sabotaging Ukraine Deal

Videos

Breaking: Karnataka CM–DyCM Breakfast Meet Signals Truce as Congress Claims ‘All Is Well’
Breaking: CCTV Shows Killer Switching Cars After Inderpreet ‘Harry’ Murder; Bishnoi–Brar Gang War Escalates
Breaking: Section 144 in force, PTI Workers Will Protest at Adiala Jail
Winter Session: Opposition Uproar Halts Parliament Over SIR Debate And Mandatory Govt App Issue
Breaking: Three killed in Tragic Bus-Truck Crash in Balrampur
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Mahe – Countering Three Front Maritime Challenge
Opinion
Embed widget