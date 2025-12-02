Punjab’s Journey to Progress: Maan Government Accelerating Punjab Growth on World-Class Roads

Punjab is advancing swiftly and confidently, driven by the visionary policies and transparent governance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. From roads and drinking water to sports, education, health, agriculture, and power, every sector is experiencing clear, timely, and people-first development. Today, Punjab is moving forward rapidly on the path of progress.

19,491 km of Roads Under Upgrading: Punjab Builds Its Future on Solid Foundations

Roads are the foundation of any state’s growth. Recognizing this, the Mann Government has started an historic statewide campaign to repair, upgrade, and strengthen Punjab’s road network.

A massive 7,373 link roads, stretching over 19,000 miles, are being repaired and upgraded with an investment of ₹4,150 crore+.

This is not just construction; it is planned, scientific, and responsible development supported by long-term maintenance.

₹3,424.67 crore allocated for repairs and upgrades

₹725.75 crore allocated for five-year maintenance to ensure durability and quality.

World-Class Roads Reach Every Corner of Punjab

Under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s leadership, high-quality roads are now connecting even the most remote villages, ensuring mobility, connectivity, and economic opportunities like never before.

Punjab currently has:

30,237 link roads

Total link road length: 64,878 km

33,492 km of roads maintained by the Punjab Mandi Board

31,386 km built under the PWD

This vast network forms the backbone of a healthier rural economy, improved market access for farmers, and easier daily travel for residents.

Transparency First: 100% E-Tendering for Public Works

Every road repair and upgrade project is being carried out with full transparency. The entire process has been conducted through e-tendering, ensuring fair competition, honest implementation, and high-quality results.

AI-Driven Road Survey Saves ₹383.53 Crore

For the first time, the Punjab Government used Artificial Intelligence to survey roads that required repair or upgradation.

This modern, scientific approach resulted in:

Accurate identification of damaged stretches

Quality-focused planning

A remarkable ₹383.53 crore savings for the state

To further ensure excellence, the Mann Government also organised Punjab’s first-ever “Road Infrastructure Development Conference”, bringing together officers, contractors, and agencies to standardise best practices & Clear instructions were given:

No compromise on the quality of link roads.

A Transparent Model of Development

The Mann Government’s road development programme reflects its core values:

Clean intentions

Long-term vision

Modern technology

Accountability

Benefits reaching every citizen

Punjab isn’t just repairing roads; it is rebuilding trust, renewing infrastructure, and reconnecting communities.

Punjab is rising, and its roads are leading the way

This road development effort is more than just infrastructure. It’s a promise. A commitment. A long-term investment in Punjab’s future.

With modern technology, transparent processes, and a clear development vision, the Mann Government is constructing roads that will influence Punjab’s growth for many years to come.

Punjab is not just fixing its roads; Punjab is reshaping its path.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.