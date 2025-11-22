PAN Card Name Mismatch? Here’s How To Fix It Quickly

A mismatch between your name on your PAN card and other official documents can lead to unexpected hurdles, from delayed financial transactions to issues with bank verification and income tax filing. Fortunately, the government now allows users to correct their PAN details online through a simple and secure process. If your name appears incorrectly due to spelling errors, change in surname, or post-marriage updates, you can get it fixed in just a few steps.

Below is a clear and comprehensive guide to help you correct your PAN card name mismatch without any hassle.

Why PAN Name Mismatch Happens

Name discrepancies usually arise due to typographical errors, changes after marriage, inconsistencies between Aadhaar and PAN records, or mistakes made during the original application. Even minor spelling differences can trigger verification failures on digital platforms, making timely correction essential.

Step-by-Step Guide: How To Correct PAN Card Name Mismatch Online

Follow these steps to update your PAN details through the official Protean (formerly NSDL) website:

Visit The Official Correction Portal: Go to the Protean (formerly NSDL) PAN correction website and select the option labelled "Apply Online."

Choose The Correction Option: Select "Changes or Correction in Existing PAN Data" to begin the update process.

Fill In The Application Form: Enter accurate personal information, including your correct name, date of birth, and address. Make sure the details match your supporting documents.

Upload The Required Documents: Provide valid identity and address proof to confirm the changes. For example, if you are updating your name after marriage, upload your marriage certificate.

Pay The Correction Fee: A small fee is charged for updating PAN details. You can make the payment via net banking, debit/credit card, UPI, or other available methods.

Submit And Track Your Application: Once the form is submitted, you will receive a 15-digit acknowledgement number. Use this number to check the status of your PAN correction request on the same portal.

Correcting a PAN name mismatch is now easier than ever, thanks to the streamlined online system. Keeping your PAN details updated ensures smooth banking, tax filing, and identity verification—saving you time and unnecessary complications later.