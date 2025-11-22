Lost Your PAN Card? Here’s How To Instantly Download Your e-PAN Online

Losing your PAN card can be stressful, especially when it’s needed for financial transactions, filing taxes, or opening a bank account. But thanks to the Income Tax Department’s digital services, you don’t need to panic. You can now download your e-PAN instantly and continue with your official work without delays. Here’s a simple guide to help you get your PAN digitally, hassle-free.

What is e-PAN?

An e-PAN is an electronic version of your PAN card issued by the Income Tax Department. It holds the same legal validity as a physical PAN card and is accepted for all financial and official purposes. The best part? It can be downloaded instantly and saved as a PDF, making it easy to access anytime.

Steps to Download e-PAN instantly

Follow these step-by-step instructions to get your e-PAN quickly:

Visit the official portal: Go to the Income Tax Department’s e-PAN portal at https://www.incometax.gov.in

Enter your details: Provide your PAN number, full name, date of birth, and registered mobile number linked with your PAN.

Authenticate with OTP: You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number or email. Enter it to verify your identity.

Download your e-PAN: Once verified, you can download your e-PAN in PDF format. The document is digitally signed and legally valid.

Key benefits of e-PAN

Instant access: No need to wait for postal delivery of a physical card.

Environment-friendly: Fully digital, reducing paper usage.

Easy to share: Can be emailed or uploaded wherever required.

Secure: Digitally signed by the Income Tax Department for authenticity.

Tips to remember

Ensure your mobile number is linked with your PAN for smooth verification.

Keep the PDF safe and back it up for emergencies.

The e-PAN download facility is free of cost for existing PAN cardholders.

With the growing shift towards digital documentation, the e-PAN is a lifesaver for anyone who misplaces their physical PAN card. By following the steps above, you can have your PAN instantly at your fingertips without stepping out of your home.