Indian Businesses Get New AI Tools And Expanded GST Compliance Support

Odoo has showcased Odoo 20 at Odoo Experience India 2026, highlighting new artificial intelligence capabilities, workflow automation and India-specific accounting features aimed at helping businesses manage operations and compliance from a single platform.

The two-day event, held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Center in Gandhinagar, brought together 35,000 attendees. The programme included more than 250 talks, over 180 exhibitors and 10 masterclasses covering business, technology, development and industry-focused applications.

Odoo 20 was presented as part of the company's broader effort to bring automation closer to everyday business processes. Alongside global product updates, the new version includes several India-specific enhancements covering GST, TDS, imports, financial reporting and other compliance requirements.

AI Moves From Assistance To Business Tasks

A key focus of Odoo 20 is the expanded use of AI agents across the platform. Rather than limiting AI to tasks such as drafting content or summarising information, Odoo is integrating agents into business workflows where they can work with records and perform specific actions.

Users can instruct AI agents to create or update records, analyse documents, generate images and carry out tasks within Odoo. Agents can also be activated through automated or scheduled actions. The platform provides live updates on an agent's activity, allowing users to see what it is doing.

Voice interaction and support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) also expand the ways users can connect with Odoo and external AI systems.

The AI features extend across several applications. In eCommerce, for example, users can make changes to product names, descriptions and prices or generate product images. Marketing teams can use AI to support campaign creation, while the Social Marketing application can assist with social media content.

The Website application also includes an AI assistant that can help create pages, modify website elements and work with content through natural-language instructions.

Workflow Automation Expands Across Odoo

The AI updates form part of a wider set of changes designed to reduce manual work across business functions.

Odoo 20 introduces more flexible lead distribution and lead-generation capabilities in CRM. Manufacturing receives updates to production planning and work-order management, while inventory improvements cover allocation, intercompany operations and customer lead times.

Marketing automation also gets new capabilities, including event-based triggers, webhooks and a visual workflow builder.

These changes are designed to keep automation within existing business processes rather than requiring companies to use separate tools for different tasks. Odoo's integrated platform connects applications such as CRM, sales, accounting, inventory, manufacturing, HR, eCommerce and marketing.

GST Compliance Gets Wider Support

For Indian businesses, the India-specific accounting and compliance updates are among the more significant additions in Odoo 20.

The platform now extends GST compliance support to composition taxpayers, including dedicated workflows for the composition scheme and statutory returns such as CMP-08 and GSTR-4.

Odoo 20 also supports GST QRMP processes. These include quarterly GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B filings, monthly PMT-06 payments and the optional Invoice Furnishing Facility for B2B invoices.

By bringing these functions into the accounting environment, businesses can manage more of their tax-related processes alongside their regular transaction data.

TDS And Import Accounting Receive Updates

Odoo 20 introduces greater flexibility for businesses managing tax deducted at source. Companies can configure TDS at different stages of a transaction through options including TDS & Payment, TDS Only and Payment Only.

The India localisation also supports TDS processing through vendor bills or payments. Businesses can manage TDS and TCS reporting while retaining historical tax configurations.

Import-focused businesses also get a new Bill of Entry workflow. The feature allows customs duty associated with imported goods to be recorded and incorporated into inventory costing through landed costs.

The platform also supports self-invoices for eligible transactions covered under the GST Reverse Charge Mechanism, including purchases from unregistered suppliers, while accounting for eligible input tax credit.

Compliance Infrastructure Gets Monitoring Tools

Odoo 20 also adds a monitoring feature for the infrastructure supporting electronic compliance processes.

Its IAP Health Check can monitor the connection with the GST Suvidha Provider in real time. Businesses can request performance information for specific periods and assess whether connection timeouts are linked to the provider or their own system.

This gives companies greater visibility into the technical infrastructure supporting processes such as e-invoicing and e-way bills.

The India-specific accounting updates extend to financial reporting as well. Odoo 20 introduces credit notes for price adjustments and financial statements with the presentation, classification and disclosures prescribed under Schedule III, Division I of the Companies Act.

PayU has also been added as a payment provider for India.

Odoo 20 Pricing For Indian Users

Odoo has also updated its pricing options for businesses in India. The Standard plan is priced at ₹580 per user per month, while the Custom plan costs ₹1,080 per user per month.

For employees requiring more limited access to the platform, the Light User plan is available at ₹195 per user per month.

A More Localised Approach To Business Software

The updates in Odoo 20 point to two parallel priorities for the company. Globally, Odoo is expanding the role of AI within its business applications, while in India it is adding more functionality around local tax, accounting and regulatory requirements.

For Indian businesses, the combination could reduce the need to manage operational, accounting and compliance activities through separate systems. Business data can instead move through connected workflows covering sales, inventory, finance, taxation and other functions.

At Odoo Experience India 2026, the company demonstrated Odoo 20 across applications including Accounting, Website, Inventory, HR, MRP, eCommerce, CRM and Sales ahead of its release.

The new version positions Odoo as more than a collection of connected business applications, with greater emphasis on automation, AI-assisted operations and market-specific functionality for businesses operating in India.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)