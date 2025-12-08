Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
How A Dairy Born In Uttar Pradesh Built Its Name Across India

Ananda Dairy, founded in 1989 in Siyana, Bulandshahar, has grown from a small operation to a trusted national brand, empowering over 3 lakh farmers and serving consumers in 100+ cities.

By : M. Attri | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 10:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A small dairy enterprise was established in 1989 in the town of Siyana, Bulandshahar. It has a simple but very ambitious mission to ensure that quality milk reaches every Indian home. Ananda Dairy started with the vision of Dr Radhey Shyam Dixit. He was motivated by his village background and the challenges of the farmers in the area. Ananda has become one of the most reliable dairy brands available in India today. It is reaching out to consumers in more than a hundred cities in fifteen states.

Ananda started as a small operation and has grown to become a national brand. This is evidence of the strength of community and the need to remain value-oriented. Dr Dixit experienced how hard it was to make a living as a rural farmer. His idea was to empower those farmers and make sure that the milk quality provided to the Indian consumers is optimal. Ananda was born in the epicentre of the White Revolution in India. It was aimed at making the country self-sustained in milk.

The company has been experiencing continuous development, and there has been much emphasis on quality and support to farmers. In modern times, Ananda employs over 3 lakh farmers and collaborates with an excess of 5000 collection centres to deliver fresh milk to households everywhere in India.

Ananda took one of the biggest steps when it changed its name from Gopaljee Dairy to Gopaljee Ananda and then shortened it to Ananda in 2012. This rebranding also assisted the firm to establishing a more compelling and identifiable brand in urban markets where consumers were demanding more premium dairy products that they could trust.

With the change in consumer preference, Ananda not only follows the trend but also initiates one. The company also launched new products such as A2 Milk, Paneer Spread, Fresh Cream, and Milkshake, which meet the needs of the health-conscious urban families. Ananda has managed to diversify, but has not lost its core value, which is quality.

There are also 150,000 Kirana stores in the country today stocking Ananda products, and this has been backed up by a network of over 5000 distributors. This widespread has helped Ananda to become a household name across small towns to big cities.

Ananda Dairy’s story is about maintaining a deep connection to its roots. The brand has also followed its mission to empower farmers, enhance the quality of milk, and serve consumers with each step taken in its journey. Ananda remains true to its values that have helped it become a reliable brand in the past 36 years.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)

About the author M. Attri

Attri is a content writer for ABP Live Team. When he's not busy contributing, he enjoys exploring new destinations and cherishing moments with his family.
Read
Published at : 08 Dec 2025 10:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bulandshahar Ananda Dairy
Read more
