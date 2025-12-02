₹75 Crore to Transform Patiala’s Shri Kali Mata Temple

A New Era for Punjab’s Spiritual Heritage

The Maan Government is redefining how spiritual spaces are developed and preserved. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the state is not only strengthening public facilities but also restoring some of Punjab’s most iconic religious landmarks.

And now, one of North India’s most revered temples, the historic Shri Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala, is undergoing a massive transformation worth ₹75 crore.

This is heritage development, modern infrastructure, and public service, all coming together.

A Heritage Temple Set for a Grand Revival

The Mann Government has launched projects worth ₹75 crore to renovate and modernise this centuries-old temple. The focus is clear: improve infrastructure, enhance the spiritual experience, and offer world-class facilities to the millions of devotees who visit each year.

The development plan includes:

Modernisation of the temple complex

Upgraded infrastructure

A new Light & Sound Show

Improved amenities for devotees

Shri Kali Mata Mandir is not just a religious site; it is a symbol of Punjab’s rich spiritual and royal heritage.

The complex also houses the ancient shrine of Brahm Swarup Shri Raj Rajeshwari Ji, adding to its cultural depth and historical value.

High-Tech Facilities for a Better Devotee Experience

Every year, lakhs of devotees visit the temple, and now, the facilities are being upgraded to match their needs.

Clean & Fresh Water in the Holy Sarovar

To keep the Sarovar clean at all times, a dedicated water supply from the Bhakra Canal is being set up. Cost: ₹1.15 crore

Modern Sewage & Rainwater Drainage Systems

Upgrades worth ₹49 lakh are in progress to enhance sanitation and drainage throughout the temple complex.

Healthcare Inside the Temple Premises

An Aam Aadmi Clinic is being set up inside the temple at a cost of ₹25 lakh.

This will serve both devotees and residents with accessible medical care.

Light & Sound Show- A New Spiritual Experience

To make the spiritual journey even more captivating, the government is introducing a Light & Sound Show near the Sarovar, similar to the ones seen at major pilgrimage destinations across India.

Project cost: ₹6.78 crore

This show will highlight the temple’s history, mythology, and spiritual essence, creating a mesmerising experience for visitors.

Better Access, Better Infrastructure, Better Comfort

Several new construction and beautification works have already begun:

New pathway near the Sarovar

Newly designed temple building and corridors

Boundary wall and grand entrance

Sarovar-related structural upgrades

The aim is simple: make every devotee’s visit smooth, organised, and enriching.

Langar Facility & New Hall for Devotees

For the first time, a dedicated Langar facility is being introduced inside the temple premises.

Along with that:

A new hall has been built for devotees to rest

Parking space for 300 vehicles has been constructed

Visitor movement and crowd management will become easier than ever

Preserving Punjab’s Spiritual Legacy

The Mann Government is working rapidly to protect and develop Punjab’s historical and spiritual heritage. This renovation of Shri Kali Mata Mandir is a significant step in that direction, combining tradition with modern infrastructure and ensuring devotees get the best possible facilities.

A Revitalised Shrine. Modern Facilities. Deepened Faith.

Shri Kali Mata Mandir’s Transformation Is Underway, and Punjab Is Proud of It.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.