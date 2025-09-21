Belly On Fire Or Feel Bloated After Every Meal? IITian-Turned-Yoga Coach Shares Easy Remedy

In Ayurveda, Agni is considered the vital force of digestion and metabolism. Agni is the fire that powers the breakdown, absorption, and assimilation of food to sustain life. When this digestive fire weakens or falters, it can trigger a chain of discomforts such as indigestion, acidity, burning sensations in the stomach, and an overall sense of malaise.

But what if you could restore balance to this inner fire through yoga?

That’s where Saurabh Bothra, a 32-year-old IIT alumnus and passionate yoga practitioner, steps in. He is the founder of HaBuild, a platform dedicated to “habit-building” for long-term wellness. On his Instagram, Bothra often shares simple yoga practices that can strengthen Agni and support better digestion.

No appetite and constant discomfort?

Burning sensation in the stomach, bloating, gas, loss of appetite, and burping? Saurabh Bothra warns that these could be signs of gastritis. He also advises that the real fix is in your movement and food habits.

Here’s what actually helps:

• 4 simple yoga poses (shown in the Instagram post above)

• Eating on time

• Chewing slowly

• Keeping meals light and balanced

• Sipping water through the day

“Just 5 minutes of yoga and a few small food changes can be a big relief. Do it consistently. Your stomach will thank you,” he advises on his Instagram post.

The four yoga asanas he advises as remedy are:

1. Vajrasana

2. Pawan Muktasana

3. Balasana

4. Utthanpadasana

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose): Sitting in this posture after meals aids digestion by improving blood flow to the stomach and intestines.

Pawanmuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose): Helps release trapped gas, easing bloating and supporting smooth bowel movements.

Balasana (Child’s Pose): Relieves abdominal tension and gently massages the digestive organs, promoting relaxation and better digestion.

Utthanpadasana (Raised Leg Pose): Strengthens abdominal muscles and stimulates the digestive system, reducing acidity and indigestion.

Saurabh Bothra’s HaBuild community recently scaled a notable milestone. They set a world record for consecutive yoga days. This most recent and officially recognised achievement by him and his Habuild community for 2,000 consecutive days was recognised by the World Record Union on September 12, 2025.

What began as a personal mission of a 19-year-old budding engineer son to help his mother regain strength and fight frailty has today blossomed into a thriving community of nearly one crore members. At its core, HaBuild champions the idea that consistency and mindful routines are the true foundations of health.

(Kirti Pandey is a senior independent journalist)



