From Panchkarma To Aloe Vera: Patanjali Touts Natural Therapies For Holistic Health Approach

Patanjali Ayurved claims its natural therapies are gaining popularity as alternatives to chemical medicines.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 07:50 PM (IST)

Patanjali Ayurved has claimed that its natural treatments and therapies are gaining ground as people increasingly look for alternatives to chemical-based medicines in today’s fast-paced life. The company, co-founded by Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, said it is reviving ancient Indian wisdom through a modern approach, offering therapies that it says are changing lives without side effects.

Patanjali Highlights Holistic Therapies

According to Patanjali, its wellness therapies such as Panchkarma, Shatkarm and yoga “not only cleanse the body but also bring peace to the mind.” The company asserted that these treatments are free of side effects and are transforming the way people look at healthcare.

Patanjali added, “The secret of our success lies in transparency and the use of natural ingredients. The company sources herbs and oils directly from farmers, keeping products pure. Ayurvedic products like herbal tea, Dant Kanti toothpaste and aloe vera gel have benefitted millions. A survey shows people are now avoiding chemical medicines because Patanjali products are affordable, safe and effective.”

The firm said that its wellness centres, particularly the one in Haridwar, attract large numbers of patients daily, “For example, Panchkarma therapy removes toxins and boosts immunity, while yoga and meditation reduce stress. Thousands of patients visit the Patanjali Wellness Centre in Haridwar every day, where treatments like naturopathy, hydrotherapy and mud therapy are offered.”

The company also underlined its focus on quality, stating that free consultations at Patanjali hospitals make it easier for people to seek guidance.

Patanjali further claimed that a scientific approach has strengthened its base, “The company’s research foundation is connecting Ayurveda with modern testing. Recently, our Cardiogrit Gold showed success in reducing the side effects of chemotherapy. These treatments, based on World Health Organisation standards, are now gaining attention at the global level. The younger generation, especially millennials and Gen Z, are turning to Patanjali for a healthy lifestyle. Our farmer prosperity programme is also helping farmers by promoting organic farming.”

The company insisted that patients’ experiences demonstrate how its therapies provide relief in chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure, “Overall, Patanjali’s natural treatments look at health holistically — balancing body, mind and soul. This is sparking a new health revolution not just in India but across the world. As people return to nature, trust in Patanjali is growing further.” 

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 07:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Patanjali Patanjali Ayurved
