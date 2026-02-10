Patanjali Claims Its Herbal-Mineral Formula Provides Natural Relief. Find Out How

Rheumatoid Arthritis: Arthritis, also known as Rheumatoid Arthritis, is an autoimmune disease that primarily affects the joints, especially the knees. This disease occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own tissues, leading to inflammation and pain in the joints. Approximately 1% of people worldwide are affected by this disease. If not treated in time, it can cause permanent damage to the joints and make walking difficult. This disease progresses slowly and is difficult to recognise initially.

Arthritis is not just a physical ailment, but it also troubles people mentally and emotionally. Constant pain and joint stiffness make it difficult to perform daily tasks and affect the quality of life.

There are several causes behind arthritis. The primary cause is genetics; if someone in the family has had arthritis before, the chances of getting it increase. This disease is commonly seen in people between the ages of 40 and 60. However, women are more likely to get arthritis than men. Especially those who smoke, their chances of developing this disease increase many times over. In addition, obesity puts extra pressure on the joints, which can increase the risk of arthritis.

Symptoms and Effects of Arthritis

This disease often takes a serious form, and sometimes its symptoms are not clear. The main symptoms of this disease are pain and swelling in the joints. Stiffness is felt in the body in the morning, which lasts for 30 minutes or more. In addition, fatigue, mild fever, and loss of appetite are also among the common symptoms of arthritis. The special thing is that this disease often affects both knees or other joints of the body equally.

The pain in this disease is not limited to the joints only, but it can also spread to other parts of the body, such as the wrists, elbows, shoulders, hips, and ankles. In some cases, a person affected by arthritis also develops problems such as skin rashes, eye swelling, and lung inflammation. Complications such as heart disease, lung problems, skin disorders, and eye irritation can also develop if arthritis persists for a long time.

Arthritis not only causes physical problems but also affects mental and emotional health. Due to constant pain and reduced mobility, patients are unable to participate in their normal activities, which affects their social life.

In modern medicine, allopathic drugs are used for their treatment, but these drugs can also have many side effects. At the same time, in Ayurveda, the symptoms of arthritis can be relieved by the use of natural herbs and minerals, and it remains safe and effective for a long time.

Ayurvedic Solution: Divya Amvatari Ras

Patanjali has scientifically studied the effect of the Ayurvedic medicine Divya Amavatari Ras on reducing inflammation and arthritis (arthritis). It is a herbal-mineral medicine, which is mentioned in ancient Ayurvedic books like Rasendra Chintamani, Bhaishajya Ratnavali, and Ayurvedic Formulary of India 2003. This medicine contains Harad, Baheda, Amla, Chitrak, Guggul, Erand, Babool, along with mercury (mercury) and sulfur (sulfur), prepared in an Ayurvedic way.

In previous studies, this medicine was found to be effective in reducing inflammation and pain caused by arthritis. Recently, its effect was tested on mice in the laboratory.

Study on Mice:

Rat Model Arthritis was induced with a substance called carrageenan. During this time, Divya Amvatari Ras played an important role in reducing swelling in the feet. This showed that the medicine has strong anti-inflammatory properties.

Arthritis was induced with a substance called carrageenan. During this time, Divya Amvatari Ras played an important role in reducing swelling in the feet. This showed that the medicine has strong anti-inflammatory properties. Mouse Model Arthritis was induced with collagen antibodies and bacterial endotoxins. In this test, it was observed that the medicine improved joint swelling, thickness of the feet and knees, and sensitivity to pain.

During the study, the mice were given the appropriate amount for humans according to their weight. As a result, swelling was reduced, the thickness of the joints improved, and pain was relieved. Also, the medicine reduced the liver damage caused by arthritis.

Control of Inflammation and Immune Response

Divya Amvatari Ras has proven effective in controlling the levels of IL-6, a cytokine that increases inflammation in arthritis. Its effect was found to be equal to that of the allopathic drug methotrexate, which is commonly used in the treatment of arthritis.

Arthritis is an autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own healthy tissues. The study found that Divya Amvatari Ras controlled the inflammation-promoting white blood cells (macrophages) and also helped in balancing the signalling pathways associated with inflammation.

