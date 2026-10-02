Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dengue is a mosquito-borne illness transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes.

High fever, body pain, vomiting, fatigue warrant immediate medical advice.

Prevent mosquito breeding; urgent care needed for severe symptoms.

Dengue is a common mosquito-borne illness, particularly during the monsoon and changing weather conditions. As mosquito activity increases during this period, the risk of dengue can also rise. The symptoms of dengue may initially appear similar to those of a common viral fever. However, identifying the warning signs early and seeking medical advice can help prevent complications. Dengue is caused by the dengue virus, which is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito. These mosquitoes often breed in stagnant water collected in and around homes, including coolers, buckets and flower pots.

How Does Dengue Spread?

Dengue Is Spread By Infected Mosquitoes

Dengue does not usually spread directly from one person to another. Instead, it is transmitted when an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito bites a person. The mosquito can become infected after biting a person who has dengue and can subsequently transmit the virus when it bites another person. The symptoms of dengue generally begin a few days after the bite of an infected mosquito. Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are primarily active during the daytime.

READ MORE | Why Does Virat Kohli Link Fitness With Better Decisions? Know How Exercise May Help You Think More Clearly

What Are The Main Symptoms Of Dengue?

Sudden High Fever

One of the most common symptoms of dengue is a sudden high fever. The fever may be accompanied by other symptoms that can initially resemble those of a common viral infection.

Headache And Body Pain

Severe headache, muscle pain and joint pain can occur in people with dengue. These symptoms, particularly when accompanied by a sudden high fever, should not be ignored.

Pain Behind The Eyes

Pain or discomfort around or behind the eyes can also occur with dengue. This symptom, along with fever and body aches, may require medical evaluation.

Nausea, Vomiting And Abdominal Pain

Some people with dengue may experience nausea, vomiting or abdominal pain. If these symptoms occur along with fever, it is advisable to consult a doctor rather than self-medicate.

Persistent Fatigue

Extreme or unexplained tiredness can also accompany dengue. If fever and fatigue persist or other symptoms develop, medical advice should be sought.

When Should You Consult A Doctor?

Because dengue symptoms can resemble those of other viral infections, it may not always be easy to identify the illness based on symptoms alone. If you develop a sudden high fever, severe headache, body or joint pain, pain behind the eyes, vomiting or abdominal discomfort, consult a healthcare professional. Do not rely on self-medication or assume that every fever is a routine viral infection. A doctor may recommend appropriate tests based on the symptoms, duration of illness and clinical condition.

READ MORE : Doc Talk | Hidden Micronutrient Deficiencies: Why You Can Be Eating Enough Yet Still Lack Essential Nutrients

What Precautions Should You Take During Dengue?

Prevent Mosquito Breeding

Since dengue is transmitted by infected mosquitoes, preventing mosquito breeding around your home is important. Do not allow water to remain stagnant in coolers, buckets, flower pots, containers or other places around the house. Regularly empty and clean such containers.

Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Use mosquito repellents, wear clothing that covers the arms and legs and take other appropriate measures to reduce mosquito bites, particularly during the daytime when Aedes mosquitoes are active.

Get Adequate Rest And Stay Hydrated

People recovering from dengue should take adequate rest and maintain fluid intake as advised by their healthcare provider. A balanced diet can also support recovery.

Can Dengue Become Serious?

Dengue can range from a mild illness to a severe condition. In some cases, complications can develop, particularly around the time the fever starts to come down. Therefore, a person with suspected or confirmed dengue should remain under medical supervision and follow the doctor's advice regarding monitoring, tests, medicines, fluids and follow-up care.

Do Not Ignore Warning Signs

Persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain, bleeding, unusual weakness, breathing difficulty, drowsiness or other concerning symptoms require urgent medical attention. Do not wait for symptoms to become severe before consulting a doctor. Dengue symptoms can initially look like those of a common fever. Sudden high fever, headache, body or joint pain, pain behind the eyes, vomiting, abdominal discomfort and unexplained fatigue are some of the symptoms that may occur. Timely medical evaluation, adequate rest, hydration and protection from further mosquito bites are important during recovery. If you develop symptoms suggestive of dengue, consult a healthcare professional instead of self-medicating.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator