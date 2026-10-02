India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsHealth7 Dengue Symptoms You Must Not Ignore After a Mosquito Bite

7 Dengue Symptoms You Must Not Ignore After a Mosquito Bite

Dengue can initially resemble a common viral fever. Know the key symptoms, warning signs, precautions and when to consult a doctor for timely treatment.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dengue is a mosquito-borne illness transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes.
  • High fever, body pain, vomiting, fatigue warrant immediate medical advice.
  • Prevent mosquito breeding; urgent care needed for severe symptoms.

Dengue is a common mosquito-borne illness, particularly during the monsoon and changing weather conditions. As mosquito activity increases during this period, the risk of dengue can also rise. The symptoms of dengue may initially appear similar to those of a common viral fever. However, identifying the warning signs early and seeking medical advice can help prevent complications. Dengue is caused by the dengue virus, which is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito. These mosquitoes often breed in stagnant water collected in and around homes, including coolers, buckets and flower pots.

How Does Dengue Spread?

Dengue Is Spread By Infected Mosquitoes

Dengue does not usually spread directly from one person to another. Instead, it is transmitted when an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito bites a person. The mosquito can become infected after biting a person who has dengue and can subsequently transmit the virus when it bites another person. The symptoms of dengue generally begin a few days after the bite of an infected mosquito. Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are primarily active during the daytime.

READ MORE | Why Does Virat Kohli Link Fitness With Better Decisions? Know How Exercise May Help You Think More Clearly

What Are The Main Symptoms Of Dengue?

Sudden High Fever

One of the most common symptoms of dengue is a sudden high fever. The fever may be accompanied by other symptoms that can initially resemble those of a common viral infection.

Headache And Body Pain

Severe headache, muscle pain and joint pain can occur in people with dengue. These symptoms, particularly when accompanied by a sudden high fever, should not be ignored.

Pain Behind The Eyes

Pain or discomfort around or behind the eyes can also occur with dengue. This symptom, along with fever and body aches, may require medical evaluation.

Nausea, Vomiting And Abdominal Pain

Some people with dengue may experience nausea, vomiting or abdominal pain. If these symptoms occur along with fever, it is advisable to consult a doctor rather than self-medicate.

Persistent Fatigue

Extreme or unexplained tiredness can also accompany dengue. If fever and fatigue persist or other symptoms develop, medical advice should be sought.

When Should You Consult A Doctor?

Because dengue symptoms can resemble those of other viral infections, it may not always be easy to identify the illness based on symptoms alone. If you develop a sudden high fever, severe headache, body or joint pain, pain behind the eyes, vomiting or abdominal discomfort, consult a healthcare professional. Do not rely on self-medication or assume that every fever is a routine viral infection. A doctor may recommend appropriate tests based on the symptoms, duration of illness and clinical condition.

READ MORE : Doc Talk | Hidden Micronutrient Deficiencies: Why You Can Be Eating Enough Yet Still Lack Essential Nutrients

What Precautions Should You Take During Dengue?

Prevent Mosquito Breeding

Since dengue is transmitted by infected mosquitoes, preventing mosquito breeding around your home is important. Do not allow water to remain stagnant in coolers, buckets, flower pots, containers or other places around the house. Regularly empty and clean such containers.

Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Use mosquito repellents, wear clothing that covers the arms and legs and take other appropriate measures to reduce mosquito bites, particularly during the daytime when Aedes mosquitoes are active.

Get Adequate Rest And Stay Hydrated

People recovering from dengue should take adequate rest and maintain fluid intake as advised by their healthcare provider. A balanced diet can also support recovery.

Can Dengue Become Serious?

Dengue can range from a mild illness to a severe condition. In some cases, complications can develop, particularly around the time the fever starts to come down. Therefore, a person with suspected or confirmed dengue should remain under medical supervision and follow the doctor's advice regarding monitoring, tests, medicines, fluids and follow-up care.

Do Not Ignore Warning Signs

Persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain, bleeding, unusual weakness, breathing difficulty, drowsiness or other concerning symptoms require urgent medical attention. Do not wait for symptoms to become severe before consulting a doctor. Dengue symptoms can initially look like those of a common fever. Sudden high fever, headache, body or joint pain, pain behind the eyes, vomiting, abdominal discomfort and unexplained fatigue are some of the symptoms that may occur. Timely medical evaluation, adequate rest, hydration and protection from further mosquito bites are important during recovery. If you develop symptoms suggestive of dengue, consult a healthcare professional instead of self-medicating. 

 [Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Frequently Asked Questions

How does dengue fever spread?

Dengue is transmitted when an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito bites a person. These mosquitoes become infected after biting someone who already has dengue.

What are the main symptoms of dengue fever?

Main symptoms are sudden high fever, severe headache, body/joint pain, pain behind the eyes, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and persistent fatigue.

When should you consult a doctor for dengue symptoms?

Consult a doctor if you experience sudden high fever, severe headache, body/joint pain, pain behind the eyes, vomiting, or abdominal discomfort. Timely medical evaluation helps prevent complications.

What precautions can be taken to prevent dengue?

Prevent mosquito breeding by eliminating stagnant water in and around homes. Also, protect yourself from bites using repellents and covering clothing, especially during the daytime.

Can dengue fever become serious?

Yes, dengue can range from mild to severe, and complications may develop. Warning signs like persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain, or bleeding require urgent medical attention.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 02 Oct 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dengue Dengue Fever Dengue Treatment Dengue Symptoms Mosquito Borne Diseases Aedes Mosquito
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
Doc Talk | Hidden Micronutrient Deficiencies: Why You Can Be Eating Enough Yet Still Lack Essential Nutrients
Doc Talk | Hidden Micronutrient Deficiencies: Why You Can Be Eating Enough Yet Still Lack Essential Nutrients
Health
Why Does Virat Kohli Link Fitness With Better Decisions? Know How Exercise May Help You Think More Clearly
Why Does Virat Kohli Link Fitness With Better Decisions? Know How Exercise May Help You Think More Clearly
Health
Doc Talk | World Heart Day 2026: How Substance Recovery Can Affect Cardiac Wellness
Doc Talk | World Heart Day 2026: How Substance Recovery Can Affect Cardiac Wellness
Health
Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar Stabbed: What Happens To The Body After A Serious Injury? Expert Explains
Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar Stabbed: What Happens To The Body After A Serious Injury? Expert Explains
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Chandrashekhar Azad Faces Fresh Legal Action in Old Sahibabad Case
BREAKING: Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha Among Protesters Detained at Jantar Mantar
BREAKING: Saurabh Bharadwaj Questions Police Action, Protest Restrictions at Jantar Mantar
BREAKING: Delhi Metro Shuts Entry-Exit at 11 Stations Amid Jantar Mantar Protest
BREAKING: INDIA Bloc Launches ‘Save Democracy’ Campaign Over SIR, ECI Functioning
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget