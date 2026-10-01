India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsHealthWhy Does Virat Kohli Link Fitness With Better Decisions? Know How Exercise May Help You Think More Clearly

Why Does Virat Kohli Link Fitness With Better Decisions? Know How Exercise May Help You Think More Clearly

Virat Kohli recently highlighted how physical fitness helps him think clearly and make better decisions on the cricket field. But can a fit body really improve mental performance?

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli connects fitness to better mental state, decision-making.
  • Fit body improves thinking, execution under pressure on field.
  • Exercise enhances brain function, reduces stress, and calms mind.
  • Workouts benefit mental well-being beyond just muscle growth.

Virat Kohli's batting is driven not only by technique and experience, but also by his fitness. After his recent brilliant ODI innings, Kohli spoke about the connection between fitness and mental state. He says that when the body is fit, the mind can function more freely. This helps him better understand the conditions on the field, plan his shots, and execute his plans effectively.

So, let's find out if a fit body really helps the mind make better decisions. Learn the reasons behind this and easy ways to maintain a fit body.

The Connection Between A Fit Body And A Calm Mind

According to Kohli, fitness isn't just about physical strength or stamina. He also considers it a part of mental preparation. He says that keeping his body fit allows him to think better on the field and approach his game the way he wants to. An active body directly impacts the mind, enhancing its thinking ability. In cricket, players face many pressures: the bowler in front of them, the match situation, and the expectations of the spectators all exist simultaneously. According to Kohli, staying calm and making the right decisions during such times becomes a crucial part of performance.

ALSO READ | Chant Om Every Morning For 10 Minutes: Know The Amazing Health Benefits Of This Ancient Practice

Exercise Also Keeps The Mind Fit

Exercise increases oxygen and blood circulation in the body, which calms the mind and aids thinking. Exercise also releases endorphins, a happy hormone that helps reduce anxiety and stress. Regular exercise also stimulates the growth of neurons in the brain, which helps reduce fatigue.

ALSO READ | Men Face Higher Heart Risk Than Women, 67.6% Flagged In New Report

Workouts Are Not Just For Increasing Muscles

Many people think that exercise is only for gaining muscle and losing weight. However, this is not entirely true, as exercise not only affects the body but also the mind. Exercise helps reduce cortisol, the stress hormone.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Virat Kohli's view on the connection between fitness and mental state?

Kohli believes fitness allows his mind to function freely, helping him understand game conditions, plan shots, and execute effectively. He considers it a crucial part of mental preparation.

How does exercise benefit the mind?

Exercise increases oxygen and blood circulation, which calms the mind and aids thinking. It also releases endorphins, reducing anxiety and stress, and stimulates neuron growth.

Does exercise only help with muscle gain and weight loss?

No, exercise is not just for gaining muscle or losing weight. It also positively impacts the mind by reducing cortisol, the stress hormone, and stimulating neuron growth to lessen fatigue.

According to Kohli, how does fitness help players under pressure?

Kohli states that keeping the body fit allows the mind to think better and stay calm under pressure. This helps in making the right decisions during intense match situations.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 01 Oct 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Fitness Physical Fitness Virat Kohli Mental Health Stress Relief Exercise Benefits Fitness And Mental Health Fit Body Calm Mind Exercise And Brain Health
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
Doc Talk | World Heart Day 2026: How Substance Recovery Can Affect Cardiac Wellness
Doc Talk | World Heart Day 2026: How Substance Recovery Can Affect Cardiac Wellness
Health
Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar Stabbed: What Happens To The Body After A Serious Injury? Expert Explains
Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar Stabbed: What Happens To The Body After A Serious Injury? Expert Explains
Health
Chant Om Every Morning For 10 Minutes: Know The Amazing Health Benefits Of This Ancient Practice
Chant Om Every Morning For 10 Minutes: Know The Amazing Health Benefits Of This Ancient Practice
Health
Scientists Identify Stem Cells That May Fuel Spinal Stenosis
Scientists Identify Stem Cells That May Fuel Spinal Stenosis
Advertisement

Videos

Sports Alert: India Storms Into Asian Games Cricket Final, Sets Up Clash vs Pakistan
Policy Push: UP Strengthens Policing, 14 Lakh Cameras Boost Safety Across Cities
Breaking Crime: Two Sadhus Found Burnt Dead in UP Temple, Murder Suspected
Global Alert: Israel Links Mid-Air Attack Plot to Iran, Intelligence Warning Revealed
Big Breaking: Indian Pilot Foils Mid-Air Attack, Saves 180 Lives in Heroic Act
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget