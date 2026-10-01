Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli connects fitness to better mental state, decision-making.

Fit body improves thinking, execution under pressure on field.

Exercise enhances brain function, reduces stress, and calms mind.

Workouts benefit mental well-being beyond just muscle growth.

Virat Kohli's batting is driven not only by technique and experience, but also by his fitness. After his recent brilliant ODI innings, Kohli spoke about the connection between fitness and mental state. He says that when the body is fit, the mind can function more freely. This helps him better understand the conditions on the field, plan his shots, and execute his plans effectively.

So, let's find out if a fit body really helps the mind make better decisions. Learn the reasons behind this and easy ways to maintain a fit body.

The Connection Between A Fit Body And A Calm Mind

According to Kohli, fitness isn't just about physical strength or stamina. He also considers it a part of mental preparation. He says that keeping his body fit allows him to think better on the field and approach his game the way he wants to. An active body directly impacts the mind, enhancing its thinking ability. In cricket, players face many pressures: the bowler in front of them, the match situation, and the expectations of the spectators all exist simultaneously. According to Kohli, staying calm and making the right decisions during such times becomes a crucial part of performance.

ALSO READ | Chant Om Every Morning For 10 Minutes: Know The Amazing Health Benefits Of This Ancient Practice

Exercise Also Keeps The Mind Fit

Exercise increases oxygen and blood circulation in the body, which calms the mind and aids thinking. Exercise also releases endorphins, a happy hormone that helps reduce anxiety and stress. Regular exercise also stimulates the growth of neurons in the brain, which helps reduce fatigue.

ALSO READ | Men Face Higher Heart Risk Than Women, 67.6% Flagged In New Report

Workouts Are Not Just For Increasing Muscles

Many people think that exercise is only for gaining muscle and losing weight. However, this is not entirely true, as exercise not only affects the body but also the mind. Exercise helps reduce cortisol, the stress hormone.

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator