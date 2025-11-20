Wordle Answer Today (November 20): Puzzle #1615 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players faced another interesting puzzle this Thursday, November 20. The daily five-letter game continues to be a fun challenge for people everywhere. Some play for the joy of solving the word, while others play to keep their long winning streak safe.

Today’s puzzle pointed toward something serious and a little dark. The clues gave players a strong chance to guess the word. But if you are still confused, the full answer and meaning are shared below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks simple, but you need to think carefully. You get six tries to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles show clues:

Green tiles: the letter is right and in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: the letter is right, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

When you use these clues in a smart way, you can remove wrong choices and slowly reach the answer. This mix of thinking and fun is why Wordle has become so popular around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The November 20 Puzzle

These were the clues given for today’s Wordle:

There’s a body inside.

The word begins with G .

It ends with E .

The word has 2 vowels .

All letters are unique.

Using “eager” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These hints helped many players without giving the word away too fast.

Wordle Answer Today (November 20)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: GRAVE.

A grave is a place where a dead body is buried. It can be a simple space in the ground or a larger resting spot like a tomb or crypt. The word “grave” can also describe a very serious or worrying situation.

For example, someone may say a problem is “grave” when it is important or dangerous. The mood at a sad event like a funeral can also be called grave.

Well done if you solved it! And if not, you can try again tomorrow and keep building your Wordle streak.