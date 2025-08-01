Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (August 1): Friday's Puzzle Strikes A Chord. How To Solve

Whether you're chasing a perfect streak or just looking for that satisfying green-tile moment, today’s Wordle solution hit a musical note, quite literally.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 12:49 PM (IST)

Wordle Answer Today: If today’s Wordle left you scratching your head, you weren’t alone. The Friday, August 1 edition of the popular daily word game delivered a deceptively difficult five-letter challenge that had many players reaching for hints. Whether you're chasing a perfect streak or just looking for that satisfying green-tile moment, today’s solution hit a musical note, quite literally.

Here’s how the puzzle played out and what you needed to crack it.

A musical clue for a tricky puzzle

For Wordle regulars, today's puzzle (#1504) felt like a curveball. The initial clues might have been subtle, but they all pointed toward something rhythmic.

Players were told: “Today's Wordle answer is like a guitar, but not quite.” That should have been a strong nudge in the musical direction. Adding to the riddle, it was revealed that the word starts with a “B” and ends with an “O”. A useful pointer for seasoned guessers, especially when paired with the clue that the word contains two vowels and five unique letters.

The suggestion to try the word “obang” as a starting point was especially helpful. “If you type in the starting word ‘obang’, then four letters will turn yellow,” the guide advised, offering a solid foothold for narrowing down possibilities.

Today’s Wordle Answer Is…

So, what was the elusive five-letter word for August 1?

BANJO.

That’s right. The stringed instrument known for its twangy sound and bluegrass roots was today’s answer. Not the most common word to pop into your head on a Friday morning, but that’s part of Wordle’s charm. It makes the uncommon feel just within reach, if you’re looking closely enough.

For those unfamiliar, the banjo is a musical instrument typically associated with folk, country, and bluegrass music. Known for its distinctive round body and upbeat tone, the banjo has carved out a niche of its own in the musical world. It may not be a word that finds its way into everyday conversation, but today, it took centre stage in millions of players' morning brain teasers.

And if you got it right? Hats off to you. The banjo isn’t just a stringed instrument today; it’s also a badge of honour for those who guessed it within six tries.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
