Valve Made A Gaming Cube That Might Replace Your Console: Check Features

The Steam Machine is back, but this time as a compact 4K-ready cube with a custom AMD CPU and GPU. Valve says it’s powerful enough for modern gaming and small enough to sit anywhere in your home.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 06:08 PM (IST)
Valve has finally shown the new Steam Machine, a small cube-shaped gaming PC that will come out in early 2026. It is part of Valve’s new Steam Hardware line, which also includes the Steam Controller and the Steam Frame. The Steam Machine can run the whole Steam library once you sign in with your Steam account. 

Valve says it is more than six times stronger than the Steam Deck and can run games in 4K at 60fps. The company has opened wishlist pages but has not shared prices yet.

Steam Machine Features And Performance: What You Get

The Steam Machine is built to work like a powerful PC but in a tiny cube that fits easily in a living room or on a desk. Valve says it has a special AMD CPU and GPU that make it strong enough to run games in 4K at 60fps when FSR is turned on. 

It uses SteamOS, so you get features like cloud saves, quick suspend-and-resume, and simple game compatibility ratings called Steam Machine verification.

The device is very compact, only 160mm in size, but it still packs a lot of ports. It includes HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C and four USB-A ports. 

For wireless connections, it has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. It also has a built-in wireless adapter for the new Steam Controller, so you don’t need anything extra to connect it.

Storage options include a 512GB model and a 2TB model, and both support microSD cards if you want extra space. The Steam Machine comes with a built-in power supply, meaning you don’t have to deal with a big external brick. It also has an LED light strip that can change colours and animations.

Steam Machine Release Date And Availability Details

Valve says the Steam Machine will launch globally starting in early 2026. The Steam Hardware pages for the Steam Machine, Steam Controller and Steam Frame are already live, and users can add the products to their wishlist to get updates. 

Valve has not revealed prices, regional versions or India-specific plans yet. The company says the Steam Machine is made to work smoothly inside the Steam ecosystem but can also run other apps or different operating systems. 

Valve will expand the Deck Verified program to cover both the Steam Machine and Steam Frame before launch.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 13 Nov 2025 06:08 PM (IST)
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
