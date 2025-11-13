BGMI 4.1 Update Is Here And It Brings Porsche Supercars: Here's What's New

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingBGMI 4.1 Update Is Here And It Brings Porsche Supercars: Here's What's New

The BGMI 4.1 update adds a winter theme called Frosty Funland, along with new missions, ice-style guns, a snowmobile and a full Porsche collab.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
The BGMI 4.1 update is finally out, and it brings a fresh winter theme that changes the whole look and feel of the game. This update adds a snowy version of Erangel, new places to explore, fun missions, special penguin characters, and new weapons that feel very different from the usual guns. 

Metro Royale gets new improvements too, and there are lots of updated tools and vehicles that make gameplay faster and more exciting. One of the biggest highlights is the arrival of real Porsche cars inside BGMI.

Drive Porsche Cars In BGMI 4.1

One of the most surprising parts of the BGMI 4.1 update is the addition of Porsche supercars. 

Krafton has teamed up with the famous German car brand, and now players can drive these stylish and fast cars inside the game. This is meant to give players a smoother, more premium driving experience during matches. 

Just like other vehicles in BGMI, Porsches can be used to move quickly across the map, rotate faster during fights, or escape danger. This crossover adds a fun twist to the update and makes driving inside BGMI feel more exciting.

What Are The New Features In BGMI 4.1 Update

The new BGMI 4.1 update brings a winter theme called Frosty Funland, where Erangel is covered in snow, penguins, and tiny snow villages. 

The biggest new spot is Penguinville, a large frozen area with bright colours and a cheerful, old-school look. Players can complete small missions, meet special NPCs, and explore these new snowy places.

The update introduces new items like Magic Ice Skates, which help you move quickly by creating short ice paths. There’s also the Winterland Kar-98K, a snow-style sniper that shoots ice bullets, causing small, delayed blasts. Another fun weapon is the Salted Fish Rocket Launcher that fires ice projectiles.

Movement also gets an upgrade with the Penguin Snowmobile, a four-seater winter vehicle that works differently from regular cars. Players can also push rolling snowballs or boost the snowmobile with help from teammates.

Metro Royale also gets updates like new seasons, rewards, easier loot-sharing, and smoother gameplay fixes.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 13 Nov 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
