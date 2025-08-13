Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers Today (August 13): Getting Stuck? Tips, Clues, And Solutions To See You Through

NYT Connections Answers Today (August 13): Getting Stuck? Tips, Clues, And Solutions To See You Through

For those new to Connections, the premise is simple but deceptively tricky: you’re given a list of 16 seemingly unrelated words.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 10:30 AM (IST)

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily word grouping challenge Connections is once again testing players’ logic and word association skills. Puzzle #793, released on Wednesday, August 13, comes packed with 16 words to sort into four hidden categories — and if you’ve been scratching your head, here’s the full breakdown of hints, themes, and solutions.

How the Game Works

For those new to Connections, the premise is simple but deceptively tricky: you’re given a list of 16 seemingly unrelated words and tasked with sorting them into four groups of four, each sharing a common theme. The challenge? The game’s designers deliberately include misleading links that can send you down the wrong path. Players have only three mistakes before the game ends, and the solution is revealed.

Each category in the puzzle is assigned a difficulty colour — Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

The Word List for August 13

Today’s 16 words were: Fish, Chick, Clip, Entrance, Bangle, Gate, Charm, Passage, Extract, Rivet, Supreme, Board, Go-Go, Quote, Thrill, and Struck.

Hints provided for the day included:

  • Yellow: “This theme is positively beguiling.”
  • Green: “Look for small parts of something larger.”
  • Blue: “Find the music bands.”
  • Purple: “Find one word to place in front of each group member.”

Additional clues noted that every theme except purple has a word starting with the letter C, and that “Passage” and “Gate” belong to different groups.

The Final Themes and Answers

For those who didn’t crack the code, the official groupings were:

  • Yellow – Captivate: Charm, Entrance, Rivet, Thrill
  • Green – Excerpt: Clip, Extract, Passage, Quote
  • Blue – Member of a Girl Group: Bangle, Chick, Go-Go, Supreme
  • Purple – Star___: Board, Fish, Gate, Struck

With the answers now revealed, players can either breathe a sigh of relief or vow to approach tomorrow’s puzzle with sharper instincts. One thing is certain: Connections continues to prove that even simple words can hide some devilishly clever traps.

Also read
Published at : 13 Aug 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
DRDO Guest House Staff Arrested In Rajasthan For Spying For ISI
DRDO Guest House Staff Arrested In Rajasthan For Spying For ISI
Cricket
Harbhajan Singh Reacts To India's Decision To Face Pakistan In Men's Asia Cup
Harbhajan Singh Reacts To India's Decision To Face Pakistan In Men's Asia Cup
Cities
11 Devotees Returning From Khatu Shyam Temple Killed In Accident In Dausa
11 Devotees Returning From Khatu Shyam Temple Killed In Accident In Dausa
Cities
Another Woman Mauled To Death In Gruesome Attack By Stray Dogs In UP
Another Woman Mauled To Death In Gruesome Attack By Stray Dogs In UP
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Stands Firm On Free Trade Policy, Vows To Protect Farmers’ Interests
Breaking: Uttarakhand’s Dharali Hit By Catastrophic Floods, 60-Foot Debris Sweeps Away Lives & Homes
Breaking: Cloudburst In Kargil Wreaks Havoc, Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides Across Northern States
Breaking: PM Modi Likely To Visit US Next Month, Address UNGA Amid Ongoing India-US Trade Tensions
Breaking: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Warns India Of Serious Consequences Over Water Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth And Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget