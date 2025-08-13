NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily word grouping challenge Connections is once again testing players’ logic and word association skills. Puzzle #793, released on Wednesday, August 13, comes packed with 16 words to sort into four hidden categories — and if you’ve been scratching your head, here’s the full breakdown of hints, themes, and solutions.

How the Game Works

For those new to Connections, the premise is simple but deceptively tricky: you’re given a list of 16 seemingly unrelated words and tasked with sorting them into four groups of four, each sharing a common theme. The challenge? The game’s designers deliberately include misleading links that can send you down the wrong path. Players have only three mistakes before the game ends, and the solution is revealed.

Each category in the puzzle is assigned a difficulty colour — Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

The Word List for August 13

Today’s 16 words were: Fish, Chick, Clip, Entrance, Bangle, Gate, Charm, Passage, Extract, Rivet, Supreme, Board, Go-Go, Quote, Thrill, and Struck.

Hints provided for the day included:

Yellow: “This theme is positively beguiling.”

Green: “Look for small parts of something larger.”

Blue: “Find the music bands.”

Purple: “Find one word to place in front of each group member.”

Additional clues noted that every theme except purple has a word starting with the letter C, and that “Passage” and “Gate” belong to different groups.

The Final Themes and Answers

For those who didn’t crack the code, the official groupings were:

Yellow – Captivate: Charm, Entrance, Rivet, Thrill

Green – Excerpt: Clip, Extract, Passage, Quote

Blue – Member of a Girl Group: Bangle, Chick, Go-Go, Supreme

Purple – Star___: Board, Fish, Gate, Struck

With the answers now revealed, players can either breathe a sigh of relief or vow to approach tomorrow’s puzzle with sharper instincts. One thing is certain: Connections continues to prove that even simple words can hide some devilishly clever traps.