NYT Connections Answers (July 8): Puzzle 1123 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections July 8 presented a tricky word puzzle.

Players sorted 16 words into four hidden themed groups.

Categories included kitchen prep, recurring motifs, and guitar techniques.

Final group involved completing common

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, is back with another tricky puzzle on Wednesday, July 8. Today's challenge may feel a little harder than usual, especially if you're not familiar with music, cooking, or woodworking. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups based on a shared theme.

Some connections were easy to notice, while others needed a bit more thinking. If today's puzzle left you stuck, don't worry. Here are all the hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. The game gives you 16 words, and your goal is to place them into four groups of four. Every group shares one common idea or theme.

The puzzle becomes challenging because many words can seem to fit into more than one group. These tricky choices are meant to test your thinking and make you look at the words in different ways.

For example, "Hook," "Nana," "Peter," and "Wendy" are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is "Action," "Ballpark," "Go," and "Stick," which all come before the word "Figure."

Players can make only four mistakes. If you guess wrong four times, the game ends and the answers are revealed.

Each group also has a difficulty level shown by a colour:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Connections is updated every day, giving players a fresh puzzle to solve and share with friends.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (July 8)

Here are today's hints:

Yellow: Chefs are good at this.

Green: Recurring subject.

Blue: Grab your six-string.

Purple: Home, sweet home.

If you're still unsure, here are the themes for today's groups:

Yellow: Cut into thin pieces

Green: Motif

Blue: Guitar playing techniques

Purple: House of ____

If you're ready for the answers, here they are.

Full Solution for July 8:

Yellow (Cut into Thin Pieces): Grate, Plane, Shave, Sliver

Green (Motif): Drift, Plot, Theme, Thread

Blue (Guitar Playing Techniques): Pick, Pluck, Strum, Tap

Purple (House of ____): Cards, Lords, Wax, Worship

Today's puzzle covered a wide range of topics. The yellow group focused on different ways to cut something into thin pieces, which cooks and woodworkers may recognise quickly. The green group included words linked to a recurring idea or theme in a story.

The blue group was all about different ways to play a guitar, making it easier for music fans. The purple group was the trickiest because each answer completed the phrase "House of ____," such as House of Cards and House of Lords. It was another clever Connections puzzle that rewarded careful thinking.