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English NewsGamingNYT Connections Answers (July 8): Puzzle 1123 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (July 8): Puzzle 1123 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

The NYT Connections July 8 puzzle featured cooking, music, story themes, and famous "House of" phrases. Check today's hints and answers.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NYT Connections July 8 presented a tricky word puzzle.
  • Players sorted 16 words into four hidden themed groups.
  • Categories included kitchen prep, recurring motifs, and guitar techniques.
  • Final group involved completing common

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, is back with another tricky puzzle on Wednesday, July 8. Today's challenge may feel a little harder than usual, especially if you're not familiar with music, cooking, or woodworking. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups based on a shared theme. 

Some connections were easy to notice, while others needed a bit more thinking. If today's puzzle left you stuck, don't worry. Here are all the hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. The game gives you 16 words, and your goal is to place them into four groups of four. Every group shares one common idea or theme.

The puzzle becomes challenging because many words can seem to fit into more than one group. These tricky choices are meant to test your thinking and make you look at the words in different ways.

For example, "Hook," "Nana," "Peter," and "Wendy" are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is "Action," "Ballpark," "Go," and "Stick," which all come before the word "Figure."

Players can make only four mistakes. If you guess wrong four times, the game ends and the answers are revealed.

Each group also has a difficulty level shown by a colour:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Connections is updated every day, giving players a fresh puzzle to solve and share with friends.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (July 8)

Here are today's hints:

  • Yellow: Chefs are good at this.
  • Green: Recurring subject.
  • Blue: Grab your six-string.
  • Purple: Home, sweet home.

If you're still unsure, here are the themes for today's groups:

  • Yellow: Cut into thin pieces
  • Green: Motif
  • Blue: Guitar playing techniques
  • Purple: House of ____

If you're ready for the answers, here they are.

Full Solution for July 8:

  • Yellow (Cut into Thin Pieces): Grate, Plane, Shave, Sliver
  • Green (Motif): Drift, Plot, Theme, Thread
  • Blue (Guitar Playing Techniques): Pick, Pluck, Strum, Tap
  • Purple (House of ____): Cards, Lords, Wax, Worship

Today's puzzle covered a wide range of topics. The yellow group focused on different ways to cut something into thin pieces, which cooks and woodworkers may recognise quickly. The green group included words linked to a recurring idea or theme in a story. 

The blue group was all about different ways to play a guitar, making it easier for music fans. The purple group was the trickiest because each answer completed the phrase "House of ____," such as House of Cards and House of Lords. It was another clever Connections puzzle that rewarded careful thinking.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. Players sort 16 words into four groups, each sharing a common theme.

How do you play Connections?

Your goal is to place 16 words into four groups of four, with each group linked by a shared idea or theme. The game is challenging because many words can fit into more than one group.

How many mistakes can you make in Connections?

Players can make only four mistakes in the game. If you guess wrong four times, the game ends, and the correct answers are revealed.

What are the difficulty levels in Connections?

Each group has a difficulty level indicated by a color: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
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