Connections is a daily word puzzle where players sort 16 words into four groups of four based on a shared theme. It resets every day, offering a fresh challenge.
NYT Connections Answers (July 6): Puzzle 1120 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections July 6 puzzle mixed science, cartoons, breaking news, and dating app wordplay. See today's hints and full answers.
- Connections daily puzzle challenges players to group 16 themed words.
- July 6 puzzle solution featured 'Stunning News' and 'Science Fair Subjects'.
- Other solutions included 'Acme Products' and 'Starting with Dating Apps'.
NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, returned with another fun puzzle on Monday, July 6. Today's challenge asked players to sort 16 words into four hidden groups based on a shared theme. While some categories were easy to spot, others needed a little more thought.
Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a favourite for players who enjoy finding patterns and solving tricky word puzzles. If today's game left you stuck, we've got all the hints and the full solution below.
What Is Connections And How Do You Play?
Connections is a daily puzzle from The New York Times where players are given 16 words. The goal is to place them into four groups of four that all share something in common.
The challenge comes from the fact that many words can seem related even when they are not. These tricky words are added to make you think carefully before making a guess.
For example, "Hook," "Nana," "Peter," and "Wendy" are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is "Action," "Ballpark," "Go," and "Stick," which all come before the word "Figure."
Players can make only four mistakes before the game ends, and the correct answers are revealed.
Each group also has a colour that shows how difficult it is:
- Yellow (easiest)
- Green (easy)
- Blue (medium)
- Purple (hardest)
The puzzle changes every day, giving players a fresh challenge with new words and clever themes.
Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (July 6)
Here are today's official hints:
- Yellow: Big headline material.
- Green: Sixth-grade projects.
- Blue: A Saturday morning cartoon's shopping list.
- Purple: Swipe right at the beginning...
Extra hints:
- For one group, it's what's at the start that counts.
- Every group has at least one word containing the letter "D."
One word from each group:
- Yellow: Shocker
- Green: Atom
- Blue: Earthquake
- Purple: Matcha
If you're ready for today's answers, here they are.
Full Solution for July 6:
- Yellow (Stunning News): Bombshell, Revelation, Shocker, Thunderbolt
- Green (Science Fair Model Subjects): Atom, DNA, Solar System, Volcano
- Blue (Acme Products Used by Wile E. Coyote): Earthquake Pills, Iron Bird Seed, Rocket Skates, TNT
- Purple (Starting with Dating Apps): Bumblebee, Grind Rail, Matcha, Tinderbox
Today's puzzle offered a fun mix of science, cartoons, and clever wordplay. The yellow group brought together words linked to surprising news stories. The green group focused on popular science fair project ideas, making it one of the easier categories. The blue group was a nostalgic one, featuring Acme products used by Wile E. Coyote in the classic cartoons.
The purple group was the trickiest because each answer started with the name of a dating app, making it easy to miss unless you spotted the pattern. Overall, it was another entertaining Connections puzzle with a nice balance of easy and difficult themes.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the New York Times Connections game?
How many mistakes can players make in Connections?
Players are allowed to make only four mistakes. If they exceed this limit, the game ends and the correct answers are revealed.
What do the colors in Connections signify?
Each group in Connections is assigned a color to indicate its difficulty. Yellow is the easiest, green is easy, blue is medium, and purple is the hardest.
What makes the Connections game challenging?
The challenge comes from words that seem related but aren't, designed to make players think carefully. This adds to the difficulty of sorting them into the correct themed groups.