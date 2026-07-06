NYT Connections Answers (July 6): Puzzle 1120 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Connections daily puzzle challenges players to group 16 themed words.

July 6 puzzle solution featured 'Stunning News' and 'Science Fair Subjects'.

Other solutions included 'Acme Products' and 'Starting with Dating Apps'.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, returned with another fun puzzle on Monday, July 6. Today's challenge asked players to sort 16 words into four hidden groups based on a shared theme. While some categories were easy to spot, others needed a little more thought.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a favourite for players who enjoy finding patterns and solving tricky word puzzles. If today's game left you stuck, we've got all the hints and the full solution below.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle from The New York Times where players are given 16 words. The goal is to place them into four groups of four that all share something in common.

The challenge comes from the fact that many words can seem related even when they are not. These tricky words are added to make you think carefully before making a guess.

For example, "Hook," "Nana," "Peter," and "Wendy" are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is "Action," "Ballpark," "Go," and "Stick," which all come before the word "Figure."

Players can make only four mistakes before the game ends, and the correct answers are revealed.

Each group also has a colour that shows how difficult it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The puzzle changes every day, giving players a fresh challenge with new words and clever themes.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (July 6)

Here are today's official hints:

Yellow: Big headline material.

Green: Sixth-grade projects.

Blue: A Saturday morning cartoon's shopping list.

Purple: Swipe right at the beginning...

Extra hints:

For one group, it's what's at the start that counts.

Every group has at least one word containing the letter "D."

One word from each group:

Yellow: Shocker

Green: Atom

Blue: Earthquake

Purple: Matcha

If you're ready for today's answers, here they are.

Full Solution for July 6:

Yellow (Stunning News): Bombshell, Revelation, Shocker, Thunderbolt

Green (Science Fair Model Subjects): Atom, DNA, Solar System, Volcano

Blue (Acme Products Used by Wile E. Coyote): Earthquake Pills, Iron Bird Seed, Rocket Skates, TNT

Purple (Starting with Dating Apps): Bumblebee, Grind Rail, Matcha, Tinderbox

Today's puzzle offered a fun mix of science, cartoons, and clever wordplay. The yellow group brought together words linked to surprising news stories. The green group focused on popular science fair project ideas, making it one of the easier categories. The blue group was a nostalgic one, featuring Acme products used by Wile E. Coyote in the classic cartoons.

The purple group was the trickiest because each answer started with the name of a dating app, making it easy to miss unless you spotted the pattern. Overall, it was another entertaining Connections puzzle with a nice balance of easy and difficult themes.