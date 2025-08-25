NYT Connections Answers (August 25): Hints, Tricks & Full Answer Revealed

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle Connections has once again tested players with a tricky set of words on Monday, August 25. Puzzle number 805 threw plenty of red herrings, but with the right clues, the solution is within reach. If you struggled today, here’s a complete guide with hints, theme breakdowns, and the final answers.

How To Play NYT Connections

Connections has grown into one of the NYT’s most addictive daily challenges, right alongside Wordle. The format is simple but deceptively clever. Each day, solvers are given 16 words that must be divided into four groups of four. The catch? Each group is tied together by a hidden theme, and only four mistakes are allowed before the game ends automatically.

The difficulty of each group is colour-coded: Yellow (easy), Green (a little harder), Blue (tricky), and Purple (the toughest). Themes can range from character names and word associations to shared objects or phrases. To win, players must outsmart the misleading overlaps between words.

Today’s Connections Clues & Word List

The 16 words for August 25 were: Pearl, Jam, Pom-Pom, Filter, Pipe Cleaner, Feathers, Fix, Tamper, Pea, Willing, Guzzle, Mess, Lighter, Pickle, Sad, Mothball.

To make things easier, here were the official hints:

Yellow: This set is all about trouble.

This set is all about trouble. Green: Think of things that share a shape.

Think of things that share a shape. Blue: Linked to the world of old-fashioned smoking.

Linked to the world of old-fashioned smoking. Purple: Four different meanings of the same word.

Additional nudges included: every group except purple contained a word beginning with “P,” and none of the blue words had only three letters.

The Final Connections Breakdown

Still stumped? Here are the solved themes for today’s puzzle:

Yellow (Predicament): Fix, Jam, Mess, Pickle

Fix, Jam, Mess, Pickle Green (Small Spherical Things): Mothball, Pea, Pearl, Pom-Pom

Mothball, Pea, Pearl, Pom-Pom Blue (Pipe-Smoking Accessories): Filter, Lighter, Pipe Cleaner, Tamper

Filter, Lighter, Pipe Cleaner, Tamper Purple (What “Down” Might Mean): Feathers, Guzzle, Sad, Willing

Why Today's Connections Was Tricky

Today’s challenge stood out because of the overlapping meanings. Words like “Jam” and “Fix” could easily mislead players into thinking of music or repairs, while “Down” carried four different interpretations, making the purple group especially difficult.

Whether you solved it on your own or needed a helping hand, Connections #805 was a reminder that the simplest words often hide the most layered traps. Tomorrow’s puzzle will bring another round of wordplay, and no doubt, more frustration and fun.