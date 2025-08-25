Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (August 25): Hints, Tricks & Full Answer Revealed

NYT Connections Answers (August 25): Hints, Tricks & Full Answer Revealed

Connections has grown into one of the NYT’s most addictive daily challenges, right alongside Wordle.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 09:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle Connections has once again tested players with a tricky set of words on Monday, August 25. Puzzle number 805 threw plenty of red herrings, but with the right clues, the solution is within reach. If you struggled today, here’s a complete guide with hints, theme breakdowns, and the final answers.

How To Play NYT Connections

Connections has grown into one of the NYT’s most addictive daily challenges, right alongside Wordle. The format is simple but deceptively clever. Each day, solvers are given 16 words that must be divided into four groups of four. The catch? Each group is tied together by a hidden theme, and only four mistakes are allowed before the game ends automatically.

The difficulty of each group is colour-coded: Yellow (easy), Green (a little harder), Blue (tricky), and Purple (the toughest). Themes can range from character names and word associations to shared objects or phrases. To win, players must outsmart the misleading overlaps between words.

Today’s Connections Clues & Word List

The 16 words for August 25 were: Pearl, Jam, Pom-Pom, Filter, Pipe Cleaner, Feathers, Fix, Tamper, Pea, Willing, Guzzle, Mess, Lighter, Pickle, Sad, Mothball.

To make things easier, here were the official hints:

  • Yellow: This set is all about trouble.
  • Green: Think of things that share a shape.
  • Blue: Linked to the world of old-fashioned smoking.
  • Purple: Four different meanings of the same word.

Additional nudges included: every group except purple contained a word beginning with “P,” and none of the blue words had only three letters.

The Final Connections Breakdown

Still stumped? Here are the solved themes for today’s puzzle:

  • Yellow (Predicament): Fix, Jam, Mess, Pickle
  • Green (Small Spherical Things): Mothball, Pea, Pearl, Pom-Pom
  • Blue (Pipe-Smoking Accessories): Filter, Lighter, Pipe Cleaner, Tamper
  • Purple (What “Down” Might Mean): Feathers, Guzzle, Sad, Willing

Why Today's Connections Was Tricky

Today’s challenge stood out because of the overlapping meanings. Words like “Jam” and “Fix” could easily mislead players into thinking of music or repairs, while “Down” carried four different interpretations, making the purple group especially difficult.

Whether you solved it on your own or needed a helping hand, Connections #805 was a reminder that the simplest words often hide the most layered traps. Tomorrow’s puzzle will bring another round of wordplay, and no doubt, more frustration and fun.

Also read
Published at : 25 Aug 2025 09:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Noida Dowry Death: After Her Husband And Mother-In-Law, Nikki's Brother-In-Law Arrested
Noida Dowry Death: After Her Husband And Mother-In-Law, Nikki's Brother-In-Law Arrested
World
Trump Put Secondary Tariffs On India To Force Russia To Stop Bombing Ukraine: Vance
'Trump Put Secondary Tariffs On India To Stop Russia...': JD Vance
Cities
Delhi Metro Hikes Fares From Today, Check New Ticket Prices
Delhi Metro Hikes Fares From Today, Check New Ticket Prices
Cities
Hyderabad Horror: Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Dumps Dismembered Body Parts In River
Hyderabad Horror: Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Dumps Dismembered Body Parts In River
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Rains in Rajasthan: NDRF Tractor Overturns During Rescue in Sawai Madhopur | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Tiger Spotted Roaming Freely on Road in Narmadapuram, Panic Among Locals | ABP NEWS
India in Shock: Crime, Negligence, and Viral Stunts Spark National Outrage | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Arrogance of Power? Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary Rejects Voters Over Road Demands
Janhit: CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Family Faces Social Media Trolls Despite Proven Merit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget