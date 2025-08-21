NYT Connections Answers (August 21): Getting Stuck? Tips, Clues, Hints To Help You Out

NYT Connections Answers: If Thursday’s edition of the New York Times’ viral puzzle Connections left you scratching your head, you’re not alone. Puzzle #801 came with a tricky mix of words that looked deceptively easy but had players second-guessing their guesses after a few failed attempts. The good news? We’ve broken down today’s puzzle with hints, themes, and the final solution so you can check how close you got.

The 16 Connections Words That Sparked The Challenge

The grid for August 21 featured the following words: Dipsy, Dream, Cheese, Satellite Dish, La-La, Google, Teletubby, No-No, Yankee, Boo-Boo, Radio Tower, Never Never, Flub, Insect, Fantasy, and Gaffe.

As always, the aim was to arrange these 16 words into four neat groups of four, with each group linked by a hidden theme. But as many players know, the challenge lies in avoiding those misleading connections that seem right at first but don’t actually hold up.

Hints That Nudged Players In The Right Direction

The NYT provided clues to push solvers toward the right path. The yellow category came with the hint “You shouldn’t have done that…”. The green set was about “realms that don’t exist,” while the blue words were united by carrying “a similar receiver.” Purple was the trickiest, requiring solvers to figure out one word that could go before each option.

An additional nudge pointed out that every theme except yellow contained at least one word tied to a children’s TV show, a small detail that likely helped only the most attentive puzzlers.

The Final Connections Revealed

For anyone still struggling, here are the confirmed solutions for Thursday’s puzzle:

Yellow: Blunder (Boo-Boo, Flub, Gaffe, No-No)

(Boo-Boo, Flub, Gaffe, No-No) Green: Lands Of The Imagination (Dream, Fantasy, La-La, Never Never)

(Dream, Fantasy, La-La, Never Never) Blue: Things With Antenna/e (Insect, Radio Tower, Satellite Dish, Teletubby)

(Insect, Radio Tower, Satellite Dish, Teletubby) Purple: ___ Doodle (Cheese, Dipsy, Google, Yankee)

With that, Puzzle #801 wraps up with a satisfying mix of wordplay and trickery. If you managed to get all four groups without hitting the mistake limit, you can proudly add another win to your streak.