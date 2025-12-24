Die Another Day? James Bond'll Have To Wait As '007 First Light' Gets Delayed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







007 First Light Delay: The world’s most famous spy will now be reporting for duty a little later than planned. IO Interactive has officially delayed its upcoming James Bond title 007 First Light, shifting the release from March 27, 2026, to May 27, 2026. The studio says the two-month extension is aimed at sharpening the game for a smoother and more polished day-one launch across all platforms.

Developers Ask for More Time to Fine-Tune the Experience

IO Interactive clarified that development on 007 First Light is moving steadily and that the full game is already playable from start to finish. However, the team believes additional refinement is necessary to ensure the final release lives up to player expectations.

“Today, we are sharing an update regarding 007 First Light, as we have decided to move the game's release by two months, to the 27th of May 2026,” the studio said in the announcement.

The developer emphasised that this is not a sign of production trouble but rather a deliberate move to deliver a more polished version at launch. It added that the extra development window will be used to smooth out performance, tighten gameplay elements, and ensure stability across platforms.

“007 First Light is our most ambitious project to date, and the team has been fully focused on delivering an unforgettable James Bond experience, bringing together breathtaking action, globe-trotting, spycraft, gadgets, car chases, and more. As an independent developer and publisher, this decision allows us to ensure the experience meets the level of quality you players deserve on day one.

“The game is progressing well and is fully playable from beginning to end, so these additional two months will allow us to further polish and refine the experience, ensuring we deliver the strongest possible version at launch. We're confident this sets 007 First Light up for long-term success, and we sincerely appreciate the patience and continued support we've received ever since we revealed the game. We look forward to sharing more updates regarding 007 First Light in early 2026.”

A Young Bond, A Fresh Origin Story

007 First Light is being positioned as a standalone reinterpretation of James Bond’s early career. The game follows a 26-year-old Bond as he works his way toward earning the coveted ‘00’ status, marking a fresh take on the iconic character’s origin.

Players can expect a blend of stealth mechanics, close-quarters combat, gunplay, and high-speed driving sequences. Missions will send Bond across multiple international locations where he must infiltrate secured facilities and rely on classic spy gadgets to complete objectives. Familiar faces such as Q, Miss Moneypenny, and M will return, joined by new characters created specifically for this storyline.

One of the newly introduced villains, Bawma, was revealed at The Game Awards 2025. The character is portrayed by Lenny Kravitz, adding a high-profile name to the game’s cast.

New Launch Date and Platform Details

With the delay now confirmed, 007 First Light is set to launch on May 27, 2026, for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and X, and Nintendo Switch 2. The game is currently available for pre-order across supported platforms.

IO Interactive had previously showcased an in-depth gameplay presentation at Sony’s State of Play event in September, highlighting stealth systems, combat flow, and mission structure. While fans will have to wait a little longer, the studio maintains that the additional development time will result in a more refined and reliable experience at launch.