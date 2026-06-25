GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026. It is anticipated to dominate player attention for months after its release.
Not Afraid Of GTA 6! These Games Are Still Launching In November 2026
While GTA 6 is expected to dominate gaming in November 2026, a handful of developers are still releasing major titles around Rockstar's blockbuster launch.
- Godzilla Remastered arrives November 3, bringing back iconic kaiju.
- Barbie Rewind launches November 12, offering creativity and mini-games.
- Metaphor: ReFantazio arrives November 12 for Nintendo Switch 2.
GTA 6 is expected to reshape the gaming landscape when it launches on November 19, 2026. Rockstar Games' next Grand Theft Auto installment has generated unprecedented anticipation, with many industry observers expecting it to dominate player attention for months after release. However, a small group of developers and publishers are still planning to release their titles in November 2026, even though they will inevitably share the spotlight with one of the biggest entertainment launches ever.
Godzilla Returns To The Ring
One of the earliest November releases is Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, scheduled to launch on November 3.
The original title earned a loyal fanbase following its debut in 2002, and the remastered version aims to introduce the experience to a new generation of players. The game lets players control a variety of iconic kaiju from the Godzilla universe, engaging in chaotic battles across destructible environments.
For fans of monster mayhem, this remains one of the most unique releases arriving ahead of GTA 6.
Also Check: GTA 6 Pre-Orders, Price, Release Date: Everything You Need To Know
Barbie Rewind Launches Just Before GTA 6 Pre-Loads
Barbie Rewind is set to arrive on November 12 across PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms.
The game focuses on creativity and customization, allowing players to design and decorate their dream house while also offering 16 mini-games inspired by the long-running Barbie brand.
Interestingly, its launch date coincides with when GTA 6 pre-loads go live, meaning it will arrive at a time when gamers are already preparing their consoles for Rockstar Games' blockbuster release.
Metaphor: ReFantazio Heads To Switch 2
Also releasing on November 12 is Metaphor: ReFantazio for Nintendo Switch 2. The Atlus-developed title previously launched on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
The Switch 2 version gives Nintendo players a chance to experience the fantasy adventure for the first time. Featuring deep storytelling, expansive exploration and strategic combat, it remains one of the month's most significant releases outside of GTA 6.
Before You Go
News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021
Frequently Asked Questions
When is GTA 6 expected to launch?
What other games are being released in November 2026?
Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, Barbie Rewind, and Metaphor: ReFantazio for Nintendo Switch 2 are also set for release in November 2026.
What features does Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered offer?
The remastered game allows players to control iconic kaiju from the Godzilla universe. They can engage in chaotic battles across destructible environments.
What is the main focus of the game Barbie Rewind?
Barbie Rewind focuses on creativity and customization. Players can design and decorate their dream house and enjoy 16 mini-games inspired by the Barbie brand.