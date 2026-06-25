Not Afraid Of GTA 6! These Games Are Still Launching In November 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Godzilla Remastered arrives November 3, bringing back iconic kaiju.

Barbie Rewind launches November 12, offering creativity and mini-games.

Metaphor: ReFantazio arrives November 12 for Nintendo Switch 2.

GTA 6 is expected to reshape the gaming landscape when it launches on November 19, 2026. Rockstar Games' next Grand Theft Auto installment has generated unprecedented anticipation, with many industry observers expecting it to dominate player attention for months after release. However, a small group of developers and publishers are still planning to release their titles in November 2026, even though they will inevitably share the spotlight with one of the biggest entertainment launches ever.

Godzilla Returns To The Ring

One of the earliest November releases is Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, scheduled to launch on November 3.

The original title earned a loyal fanbase following its debut in 2002, and the remastered version aims to introduce the experience to a new generation of players. The game lets players control a variety of iconic kaiju from the Godzilla universe, engaging in chaotic battles across destructible environments.

For fans of monster mayhem, this remains one of the most unique releases arriving ahead of GTA 6.

Also Check: GTA 6 Pre-Orders, Price, Release Date: Everything You Need To Know

Barbie Rewind Launches Just Before GTA 6 Pre-Loads

Barbie Rewind is set to arrive on November 12 across PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms.

The game focuses on creativity and customization, allowing players to design and decorate their dream house while also offering 16 mini-games inspired by the long-running Barbie brand.

Interestingly, its launch date coincides with when GTA 6 pre-loads go live, meaning it will arrive at a time when gamers are already preparing their consoles for Rockstar Games' blockbuster release.

Metaphor: ReFantazio Heads To Switch 2

Also releasing on November 12 is Metaphor: ReFantazio for Nintendo Switch 2. The Atlus-developed title previously launched on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

The Switch 2 version gives Nintendo players a chance to experience the fantasy adventure for the first time. Featuring deep storytelling, expansive exploration and strategic combat, it remains one of the month's most significant releases outside of GTA 6.