Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNot Afraid Of GTA 6! These Games Are Still Launching In November 2026

Not Afraid Of GTA 6! These Games Are Still Launching In November 2026

While GTA 6 is expected to dominate gaming in November 2026, a handful of developers are still releasing major titles around Rockstar's blockbuster launch.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Godzilla Remastered arrives November 3, bringing back iconic kaiju.
  • Barbie Rewind launches November 12, offering creativity and mini-games.
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio arrives November 12 for Nintendo Switch 2.

GTA 6 is expected to reshape the gaming landscape when it launches on November 19, 2026. Rockstar Games' next Grand Theft Auto installment has generated unprecedented anticipation, with many industry observers expecting it to dominate player attention for months after release. However, a small group of developers and publishers are still planning to release their titles in November 2026, even though they will inevitably share the spotlight with one of the biggest entertainment launches ever.

Godzilla Returns To The Ring

One of the earliest November releases is Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, scheduled to launch on November 3.

The original title earned a loyal fanbase following its debut in 2002, and the remastered version aims to introduce the experience to a new generation of players. The game lets players control a variety of iconic kaiju from the Godzilla universe, engaging in chaotic battles across destructible environments.

For fans of monster mayhem, this remains one of the most unique releases arriving ahead of GTA 6.

Also Check: GTA 6 Pre-Orders, Price, Release Date: Everything You Need To Know

Barbie Rewind Launches Just Before GTA 6 Pre-Loads

Barbie Rewind is set to arrive on November 12 across PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms.

The game focuses on creativity and customization, allowing players to design and decorate their dream house while also offering 16 mini-games inspired by the long-running Barbie brand.

Interestingly, its launch date coincides with when GTA 6 pre-loads go live, meaning it will arrive at a time when gamers are already preparing their consoles for Rockstar Games' blockbuster release.

Metaphor: ReFantazio Heads To Switch 2

Also releasing on November 12 is Metaphor: ReFantazio for Nintendo Switch 2. The Atlus-developed title previously launched on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

The Switch 2 version gives Nintendo players a chance to experience the fantasy adventure for the first time. Featuring deep storytelling, expansive exploration and strategic combat, it remains one of the month's most significant releases outside of GTA 6.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Frequently Asked Questions

When is GTA 6 expected to launch?

GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026. It is anticipated to dominate player attention for months after its release.

What other games are being released in November 2026?

Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, Barbie Rewind, and Metaphor: ReFantazio for Nintendo Switch 2 are also set for release in November 2026.

What features does Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered offer?

The remastered game allows players to control iconic kaiju from the Godzilla universe. They can engage in chaotic battles across destructible environments.

What is the main focus of the game Barbie Rewind?

Barbie Rewind focuses on creativity and customization. Players can design and decorate their dream house and enjoy 16 mini-games inspired by the Barbie brand.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 Jun 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
GTA 6 GTA 6 Release Date GTA 6 Price GTA 6 Pre-order
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
Not Afraid Of GTA 6! These Games Are Still Launching In November 2026
Not Afraid Of GTA 6! These Games Are Still Launching In November 2026
Gaming
GTA 6 Pre-Orders, Price, Release Date: Everything You Need To Know
GTA 6 Pre-Orders, Price, Release Date: Everything You Need To Know
Gaming
GTA 6 Pre-Load Time In India: Which Country Gets To Play First?
GTA 6 Pre-Load Time In India: Which Country Gets To Play First?
Gaming
How To Pre-Order GTA 6: A Step-By-Step Guide For PS5 & Xbox Players
How To Pre-Order GTA 6: A Step-By-Step Guide For PS5 & Xbox Players
Advertisement

Videos

Ujjain Muharram Video: Car Blast Stunt During Procession Triggers Safety Questions
BREAKING: Viral Claims of Large Protests in PoK Circulate, No Independent Verification
BREAKING: Uttar Pradesh BJP Announces New State Team with 19 Vice Presidents Named
BREAKING: Viral Claims of Major Earthquake in Venezuela Spark Panic, No Official Confirmation
BREAKING: Ram Mandir donation and land deal probe widens; FIR move, SIT expands six accused case row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget