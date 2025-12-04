Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Online Garena Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (Dec 4, 2025): Grab Exciting Rewards For Free

Online Garena Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (Dec 4, 2025): Grab Exciting Rewards For Free

Claim Free Fire Max redeem codes for Dec 4, 2025, and unlock free diamonds, skins, and loot items before the rewards expire.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max is loved by gamers for its smooth gameplay, bright graphics, and daily free rewards. Players wait for new redeem codes every day because they unlock diamonds, skins, and loot items without spending real money. Here are the working codes for today, so make sure you use them quickly.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For December 4

These are the first set of codes for today. They work only for a short time and only for the first few players who redeem them, so be fast.

  • FF1V2CB34ERT
  • FFB2GH3KJL56
  • FF5B6YUHBVF3
  • FF7TRD2SQA9F
  • FF8HG3JK5L0P

How To Claim & Redeem Codes

Redeeming codes in Free Fire Max is very easy. Players must use the official Rewards Redemption website to enter the codes. Once the code is confirmed, the reward appears in the in-game mailbox or is added directly to the wallet. Make sure you log in with the account where you want the rewards.

Here is the full step-by-step method:

  • Open the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Log in using Facebook, Google, X, or VK ID
  • Copy any code from the list
  • Paste it into the box on the website
  • Click Confirm
  • Open your in-game mailbox to collect the reward

Some rewards may take a few minutes to show up, so don’t worry if you do not see them instantly.

Free Fire Max Working Redeem Codes For December 4

Here is the second set of active codes for today. Use them quickly before they expire.

  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • FFIC33NTEUKA
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Rewards From Redeem Codes: Diamonds, Skins & Loot Boxes

Redeem codes in Free Fire Max to help players get special items for free. You can win diamonds to buy things inside the game. You can unlock gun skins, outfits, and cool looks that make the game more fun. Some codes also give loot boxes with surprise rewards like weapon crates and rare items that help players grow faster in the game.

Tips & Tricks For Using Redeem Codes In Free Fire Max

Always redeem codes as soon as they are shared because they expire fast. Use a stable internet connection so there is no error while entering the code. Redeem one code at a time to avoid mistakes. Double-check your game account before claiming so rewards reach the correct account. Checking codes daily helps you never miss free rewards.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 04 Dec 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Technology Gaming Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Garena Free Fire Max Skins
