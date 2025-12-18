Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (December 18): Claim Rare Skins, Diamonds, More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max continues to be one of the most popular battle royale games in India. After the original Free Fire was banned in 2022, players shifted to this improved version, which comes with better graphics, smooth controls, and more exciting gameplay. Over time, Free Fire Max has built a strong and loyal player base across the country.

To keep players excited every day, the developers at 111 Dot Studios release free redeem codes on a regular basis. These codes allow players to unlock useful in-game items like weapon skins, outfits, diamonds, and other rewards without spending any real money. This makes the game more fun, especially for players who do not want to pay for premium items.

Each redeem code is a 12-character mix of capital letters and numbers. These codes are easy to use, but they are available only for a short time. Most codes remain active for around 12 hours and can be redeemed only by the first 500 players. Because of this limit, players need to act fast to make sure they don’t miss out on free rewards.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Players can redeem these codes on the official Free Fire Max rewards redemption website. Some of the rewards players often get include weapon loot crates, character items, vouchers, and other special collectables that improve the overall gaming experience.

Since the number of redemptions is limited every day, many players rush to claim the rewards as soon as the codes go live. This limited availability makes the daily redeem codes even more exciting.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For December 18

FF119MB3PFA5

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFMCLJESDTRR

FFMCF8XLVNKC

FFMC2SJLKXSB

FFPLUFBVSLOT

FFTILM659TYL

FFML9KGFS5LM

FFPLUJEHBSVB

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFGYBGD8H1H4

FFPLZJUDKPTJ

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

Open the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website

Log in using Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID

Copy any redeem code from the list above and paste it into the text box

Click on Confirm

Your rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox

Diamonds and gold will be added directly to your account wallet

By redeeming these codes, players can enjoy free rewards and make their Free Fire Max gameplay more exciting and enjoyable every day.