Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (September 15): Get Your Hands On Exclusive Skins, Diamonds, & More

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 15 are out. Here's your chance to get your hands on free diamonds, loot crates, and exclusive skins.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 09:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max is still one of the most loved battle royale games in India, especially after the original Free Fire was banned in 2022. With its smoother controls, sharp graphics, and exciting new events, it has managed to keep fans hooked every single day.

One of the biggest attractions of Free Fire Max is the daily redeem codes released by the developers at 111 Dot Studios. These codes let players claim free in-game items such as diamonds, weapon skins, outfits, and many more exclusive rewards without paying anything.

Each redeem code is a unique 12- to 16-character mix of numbers and capital letters. But these codes come with strict limits. They are usually valid for only 12 hours and can be used by just the first 500 players who redeem them. That means you need to be quick if you want the free rewards before they disappear.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Players can redeem these codes on the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website. Rewards often include items like the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and Fire Head Hunting Parachute. These items are rare and give your character a special edge in the game.

Because the rewards are limited, players rush daily to claim them as soon as possible. Once the codes expire or the redemption limit is reached, there’s no way to get them back.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For September 15, 2025

  • F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8
  • F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
  • F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
  • F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
  • F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
  • F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
  • F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1
  • F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6
  • F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
  • F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
  • F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
  • F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
  • F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8
  • F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8
  • F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

  • Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Sign in with your Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID
  • Copy one of the codes above and paste it into the text box
  • Click Confirm to complete the process
  • Rewards will arrive in your in-game mailbox, while diamonds and gold will be added directly to your wallet

Redeeming these codes is the easiest way to grab rare collectables and give your Free Fire Max character a stylish boost without spending money.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 15 Sep 2025 09:44 AM (IST)
