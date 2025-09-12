Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingGarena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (September 12): Grab Exclusive Skins, Diamonds, & More

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (September 12): Grab Exclusive Skins, Diamonds, & More

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 12 are out. Want to claim free diamonds, loot crates, and exclusive skins? Redeem them before time runs out.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max has become one of the most loved battle royale games in India, especially since the original Free Fire was banned in 2022. With enhanced graphics, smooth gameplay, and exciting new events, this version has managed to keep players hooked for years.

One of the biggest attractions for fans is the daily redeem codes shared by the game’s developer, 111 Dot Studios. These codes give players access to exclusive in-game rewards like skins, weapons, diamonds, and even special outfits, all without spending real money.

Each redeem code is a 12-character mix of capital letters and numbers. But they don’t last long. The codes are usually valid for only 12 hours and can be used by just the first 500 players. That means timing is everything if you want to enjoy the free rewards.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Players who use the codes on the official Free Fire Max rewards website can claim special prizes such as the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and the Fire Head Hunting Parachute.

Because of the short time window and limited redemptions, players often rush to grab them as soon as they’re out. Missing a day means waiting for the next set of codes, which makes the daily rush even more exciting.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For September 12, 2025

  • F6Y4T8R2E5W1Q9Z3
  • F6Y4T8R2E5W1Q9Z3
  • F1O5P9A3S7D2F6G8
  • F9M3N7B1V5C8X2Z4
  • F2E8R4T6Y1U9I3O5
  • F4N8M2B6V1C7X3Z5
  • F5L1K7J3H9G4F2E6
  • F8Z2X6C4V9B1N7M3
  • F3Q7W5E1R8T2Y6U4
  • F6I9O3P7A2S5D1F8
  • F4N1M5B3V7C9X2Z6
  • F1G8H3J5K2L9M4N6
  • F5Z3X9C1V7B2N8M4
  • F7U1Y5T3R9E2W6Q4
  • F7U3Y9T1R6E4W8Q2
  • F1O6P2A8S4D9F3G7
  • F9M4N2B8V6C1X7Z3

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

  • Open the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Sign in with your Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID
  • Copy one of the codes listed above and paste it into the box
  • Click Confirm and wait for your rewards to arrive in your in-game mailbox
  • Diamonds or gold, if included, will be added directly to your account wallet

These codes are a simple way to make your gameplay more exciting by unlocking rare collectables and exclusive upgrades for free.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 12 Sep 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Technology Gaming Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Another Murder In Poll-Bound Bihar, RJD MLA’s Driver Shot Dead In Khagaria
Another Murder In Poll-Bound Bihar, RJD MLA’s Driver Shot Dead In Khagaria
Cities
Jadavpur University Third-Year Student Found Dead On Kolkata Campus
Jadavpur University Third-Year Student Found Dead On Kolkata Campus
OTT
Tamannaah Bhatia Describes Her 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role As ‘Impulsive Hustler’
Tamannaah Bhatia Describes Her 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role As ‘Impulsive Hustler’
World
'Melt Indian Soldiers': US Senator's Bizarre Claim On 'Chinese Electromagnetic Weapon' In 2020 Galwan Clash
'Melt Indian Soldiers': US Senator's Bizarre Claim On 'Chinese Electromagnetic Weapon' In 2020 Galwan Clash
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Unrest: Sushila Karki Accepts Interim PM Role Amid Nepal Crisis | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Delhi Police Arrest Fifth Suspected Terrorist in ISI-Linked Plot | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Celebrates 75th Birthday; PM Modi Extends Wishes | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Nepal Reimposes Curfew Amid Partial Normalcy; Essential Services Exempted | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead During Speech at Utah Valley University | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget