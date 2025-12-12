Clair Obscur Sweeps The Game Awards 2025 With Record 9-Win Run: Check Out Who Won What

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 emerged as the undisputed star of The Game Awards 2025, turning the ceremony into a showcase of its dominance across major categories. The dark fantasy title not only secured the ultimate honour of Game of the Year but also built a near-unprecedented trophy haul that set the tone for the night.

The Night Belonged To Clair Obscur

In a field stacked with heavyweights like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Hades 2, and Hollow Knight: Silksong, it was Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 that repeatedly returned to the stage.

The game claimed wins for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Independent Game, Debut Indie Game, Best RPG, Best Art Direction, Best Score & Music, and Best Performance for Jennifer English. No other nominee came close to matching its nine-award sweep, cementing the title’s breakout year.

Its victory across both indie and major creative categories also underlined how the boundaries between independent vision and AAA execution are increasingly blurring. With Jennifer English honoured for Best Performance, alongside nominations for co-stars Ben Starr and Charlie Cox, the game’s character work was as widely celebrated as its world-building.

Other Heavy Hitters Make Their Mark

While Clair Obscur dominated headlines, several other titles walked away with key wins. Arc Raiders clinched Best Multiplayer, offering a competitive edge in a category featuring Elden Ring: Nightreign and Split Fiction. Mario Kart World sped ahead in the Best Sports/Racing category, while Donkey Kong Bananza was crowned Best Family Game.

The action genre saw Hades 2 take home a well-deserved win for Best Action Game. In Action/Adventure, Hollow Knight: Silksong finally netted a victory in one of the most closely watched categories of the year. Meanwhile, Battlefield 6 earned Best Audio Design, reinforcing the franchise’s legacy in sound engineering.

Surprises, Reveals And A Long Winner’s List

The three-hour show wasn’t just about trophies. A new trailer for Control Resident caught viewers off guard, as did the unveiling of Leon Kennedy’s expanded role in Resident Evil Requiem. A major casting announcement for an upcoming Street Fighter movie and a new Mega Man reveal added to the night’s momentum.

Beyond the spotlight moments, notable wins included No Man’s Sky for Best Ongoing Game, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves for Best Fighting Game, The Midnight Walk for Best VR/AR Game, and South of Midnight taking Games for Impact. Grand Theft Auto 6 secured the Most Anticipated Game award, while Wuthering Waves captured the Players’ Voice vote.

In esports, Counter-Strike 2 reigned supreme as Best Esports Game, with Chovy winning Best Esports Athlete and Team Vitality recognised as Best Esports Team. MoistCr1tikal earned Content Creator of the Year, rounding off a packed winners’ slate that reflected the breadth of modern gaming culture.

The Game Awards 2025 delivered a mix of upsets, celebrations, and big-ticket reveals, but the night ultimately belonged to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.