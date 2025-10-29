BGMI Halloween Update 2025: Get Spooky Skins, Creepy Rewards, Haunted Vibes, & More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





BGMI Halloween Update 2025: The Battleground is getting spooky this Halloween. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has dropped a fresh update that brings all the Halloween chills straight into the game. The new A15 Royale Pass feels like a mix of scary and fun, glowing eyes, strange costumes, and dark effects everywhere. The matches now look like they’re happening in a haunted world. Weapons shine in weird colours, outfits look straight out of a ghost movie, and the overall vibe screams Halloween.

It’s not just about winning matches anymore; this season is all about surviving the scary chaos and looking cool while doing it.

BGMI A15 Royale Pass: New Skins, Outfits, & More

The A15 Royale Pass brings a full Halloween theme this time. There are new Sugarspell and Candied Chaos outfits that look cute at first but have a creepy twist.

Some weapons now glow with neon effects, and eliminations come with flashy slime-like animations.

You’ll also find new Skeleton Buggy skins that make every ride look like a ghost car zooming through the mist.

Then there’s the Doctor-from-the-Underworld set, a mythic outfit that gives total final boss vibes.

All these designs keep the spirit of Halloween alive in the battleground and make matches more fun to watch and play.

BGMI Halloween Event 2025: Tasks, Rewards, & Creepy Vibes

The BGMI Halloween Event 2025 also comes with daily missions and rewards. Players can collect Halloween-themed items, emotes, and points by completing in-game challenges.

The main menu and maps now have darker tones, glowing pumpkins, and spooky background sounds that make the experience more atmospheric and real.

Whether you’re here to grind for rewards, team up with friends, or just enjoy the Halloween theme, this update adds a fun twist to regular matches.

So gear up, jump in, and get ready for the creepiest BGMI season so far, one where every lobby feels alive, or maybe undead.