Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingBGMI Halloween Update 2025: Get Spooky Skins, Creepy Rewards, Haunted Vibes, & More

BGMI Halloween Update 2025: Get Spooky Skins, Creepy Rewards, Haunted Vibes, & More

BGMI’s Halloween 2025 update is here with haunted vibes, neon weapons, and a mysterious new outfit that’s driving players crazy.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

BGMI Halloween Update 2025: The Battleground is getting spooky this Halloween. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has dropped a fresh update that brings all the Halloween chills straight into the game. The new A15 Royale Pass feels like a mix of scary and fun, glowing eyes, strange costumes, and dark effects everywhere. The matches now look like they’re happening in a haunted world. Weapons shine in weird colours, outfits look straight out of a ghost movie, and the overall vibe screams Halloween. 

It’s not just about winning matches anymore; this season is all about surviving the scary chaos and looking cool while doing it.

BGMI A15 Royale Pass: New Skins, Outfits, & More

The A15 Royale Pass brings a full Halloween theme this time. There are new Sugarspell and Candied Chaos outfits that look cute at first but have a creepy twist. 

Some weapons now glow with neon effects, and eliminations come with flashy slime-like animations.

You’ll also find new Skeleton Buggy skins that make every ride look like a ghost car zooming through the mist. 

Then there’s the Doctor-from-the-Underworld set, a mythic outfit that gives total final boss vibes. 

All these designs keep the spirit of Halloween alive in the battleground and make matches more fun to watch and play.

BGMI Halloween Event 2025: Tasks, Rewards, & Creepy Vibes

The BGMI Halloween Event 2025 also comes with daily missions and rewards. Players can collect Halloween-themed items, emotes, and points by completing in-game challenges. 

The main menu and maps now have darker tones, glowing pumpkins, and spooky background sounds that make the experience more atmospheric and real.

Whether you’re here to grind for rewards, team up with friends, or just enjoy the Halloween theme, this update adds a fun twist to regular matches. 

So gear up, jump in, and get ready for the creepiest BGMI season so far, one where every lobby feels alive, or maybe undead.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 29 Oct 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Science
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
India
Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall In Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD; Heavy Rain Batters Coastal Districts
Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall In Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD; Heavy Rain Batters Coastal Districts
India
President Murmu Flies In Rafale Fighter Jet — Watch
President Murmu Flies In Rafale Fighter Jet — Watch
India
Why No Rain After Delhi’s Rs 3.2 Crore Cloud Seeding: Experts, IIT Kanpur Director Explain
Why No Rain After Delhi’s Rs 3.2 Crore Cloud Seeding: Experts, IIT Kanpur Director Explain
Advertisement

Videos

Lucknow shocker: Woman kills husband with lover’s help, both arrested after police uncover murder plot
Tej Pratap Yadav gains full Mahagathbandhan support in Sugauli; SP begins PDA Prahari appointments across UP
Farmers’ Yalgaar March in Maharashtra: Protests from Amravati to Nagpur over loan waiver and MSP hike
Encounter in Katni: Murder case accused Akram Khan and Prince Joseph injured and arrested in Madhya Pradesh
Major Anti-Drug Operation in Brazil: 64 Traffickers Killed, Over 80 Arrested in Rio de Janeiro
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget