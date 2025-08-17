Chinese actress Zhao Lusi, popularly known as Rosy Zhao, has leveled shocking accusations against her former talent agency, alleging that she was subjected to an exorcism instead of being provided medical help for her mental health struggles.

Locked in Hotel, Forced Into Ritual

In a viral video statement, the 26-year-old actress claimed her agency failed to provide proper treatment when she was suffering from depression. Instead, she says, she was confined to a hotel room where an exorcism was performed.

“I was sick," Zhao said in the clip. “And instead of taking me to see a doctor, you locked me in a hotel and called a master to exorcise me, saying someone had put a curse on me."

Zhao Lusi exposed KU for her 'sudden medical emergency' back in December



"I was sick, and instead of taking me to see a doctor, you locked me in a hotel and had an exorcist come to perform an exorcism on me? You actually called a master to exorcise me?"#JusticeForZhaoLusi pic.twitter.com/vY2Cx4WNsL — jov ☀️ (@wonwoncity) August 4, 2025

History of Abuse Allegations

Zhao, who rose to fame with hit dramas such as The Romance of Tiger and Rose and Hidden Love, revealed that she halted her work commitments in December 2023 due to depression. The actress has previously accused her agency—Tianjin Galaxy Cool Entertainment Culture Media Co. Ltd—of both physical and verbal abuse.

Her close friend also alleged that in 2019 Zhao endured hours of reprimand from her boss in a bathroom at 2 a.m. after failing an audition.

Financial Misconduct Claims Surface

Along with abuse claims, Zhao has also accused the agency of mismanaging her finances. Earlier this month, she said the company withdrew 2.05 million yuan from her studio’s account without her consent and failed to compensate for losses from canceled endorsements during her health break in 2024.

The agency, however, has denied all allegations, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

As Zhao continues to speak out, the controversy has sparked heated debate online over the treatment of artists in the Chinese entertainment industry and the urgent need for mental health support systems.