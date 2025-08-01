Yuzvendra Chahal Shuts Down Dating Rumours With RJ Mahvash, Slams ‘Homewrecker’ Tags

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has finally broken his silence on the dating rumours linking him to RJ Mahvash following his divorce from Dhanashree Verma. In a candid chat on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Chahal addressed the swirling speculation and strongly condemned the trolling that Mahvash has been subjected to.

Chahal on his relationship with RJ Mahvash

When asked directly whether something was brewing between him and Mahvash, Chahal said firmly, “No, there’s nothing. People can think whatever they want to think.” He admitted that moving on from his previous relationship would take time, saying he’s still in the process of finding his footing again.

The buzz around the two began after they were photographed together at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai. Recalling the incident, Chahal noted it was the first time he had been spotted with someone post-divorce — and the rumours began almost instantly.

“For the first time, when I was seen with someone, people started linking us right away. Even though she clarified it, it was very hard for her. She was called a homewrecker… people said really nasty things. I felt terrible… We could not step out together,” he revealed, expressing how deeply the online negativity affected both of them.

Chahal on Mahvash's support

Chahal also reflected on how supportive Mahvash was during one of the most challenging phases of his life. He called her a source of strength, saying it was unfair to drag her into the divorce narrative.

He also addressed a few viral moments that added fuel to the fire. One such instance was a Christmas dinner where five people were present — but a cropped photo made it seem like just the two of them were out on a date.

Another moment that upset him was a video taken while Mahvash was dropping him off at the airport. “She was picking me up from a hotel and someone took a video while I was fixing my hair. People started saying all sorts of cheap things, like we were coming out of a hotel room. That really hurt me. It was very upsetting,” he said.

Chahal and Mahvash have remained in the public eye since their appearances together, especially during and after IPL 2025. While Mahvash has often cheered Chahal on via social media, she has also consistently reiterated that she is single and slammed trolls who link her to the cricketer.

Despite the speculation, Chahal made it clear — there’s no romantic relationship between them.