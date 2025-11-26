'You Are Always With Us': Mumtaz Remembers Dharmendra After His Demise

Bollywood continues to mourn the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra, who died on November 24 at the age of 89. Among the many heartfelt tributes pouring in, veteran actor Mumtaz shared a particularly touching remembrance of their cherished collaboration in the 1973 film Loafer. Posting nostalgic stills from the movie, she reflected on his enduring influence on Hindi cinema and the warmth he extended to colleagues throughout his remarkable career.

Mumtaz Recalls Her Bond with Dharmendra

Sharing her memories on social media, Mumtaz posted images from Loafer and wrote, “Dharam Ji, you were and you are always with us! May you rest in peace.”

Dharmendra and Mumtaz were among the most adored screen pairings of the 1960s and 1970s. They worked together in several memorable films, including Kaajal (1965), the acclaimed Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969), and the romantic thriller Mere Humdam Mere Dost (1968).

In 1973, the duo reunited for Jheel Ke Us Paar and the popular entertainer Loafer, which went on to become one of their most recognised pairings. Though their on-screen collaborations were relatively limited, their chemistry and complementary performances left a lasting impression, with fans often wishing they had worked together more frequently.

Dharmendra’s Passing and Final Days

Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, would have turned 90 on December 8. He had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing breathlessness and was discharged on November 12 to continue recovering at home.

He is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and their four children—Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeta, and Vijayta—as well as his second wife, Hema Malini, and their daughters Esha and Ahana Deol.

Industry Icons Pay Their Respects

On November 25, several prominent Bollywood personalities visited the Deol family residence in Mumbai to offer condolences. Among those seen paying their respects were Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and his father Rakesh Roshan.