Who Is Prakash Kaur? Dharmendra's First Wife Who Stood By Him Long Before Stardom

Before Dharmendra became Bollywood’s iconic ‘He-Man’, he was a young man from Punjab who entered into an arranged marriage with Prakash Kaur in 1954, years before fame, glamour, and the silver screen embraced him. At that time, he was still far from the world of Hindi cinema, yet already a devoted husband and soon-to-be father.

Prakash Kaur, remembered by those close to her as graceful and grounded, chose a life away from films. While Dharmendra’s stardom grew, she remained a homemaker, raising their four children, Sunny, Bobby, Ajeeta and Vijeta, with warmth and resilience.

Sunny and Bobby went on to follow their father’s cinematic path, while their sisters chose quiet, private lives, one becoming a psychologist, the other a director.

Despite Dharmendra’s eventual marriage to Hema Malini in 1980, the first family remained closely knit. Photographs of Sunny Deol with his mother and sisters over the years have often reflected the quiet strength and enduring bond within their household.

The Second Marriage That Made Headlines

Dharmendra’s second marriage to Hema Malini was among the most talked-about unions in Bollywood history, partly because he was already married. Reports at the time claimed that Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema without divorcing Prakash Kaur, sparking nationwide debate and controversy.

Yet, through the turmoil, Prakash Kaur’s response stood out for its dignity. In an old Stardust interview, she said that while Dharmendra “might not be the best husband,” he was “certainly the best father.” She even spoke with understanding about Hema Malini, calling her “a beautiful woman” and admitting that any man might be drawn to her charm.

For decades, Prakash Kaur has chosen to remain private, away from the industry and the spotlight that surrounded her husband. She continues to share a close relationship with her children and grandchildren, embodying quiet strength, grace, and unwavering family values.

Even as her husband’s life unfolded like a film script, filled with fame, love, and controversy, Prakash Kaur’s story remains one of resilience, dignity, and remarkable composure.