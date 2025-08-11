When SRK Filmed 'Yeh Dil Deewana' In Just Two Hours Amid Gauri’s Pregnancy Complications

During the filming of Pardes in 1997, Shah Rukh Khan found himself balancing a personal crisis with professional commitment. His wife, Gauri Khan, was facing pregnancy complications, which required him to urgently return to Delhi.

Despite the pressure, SRK managed to finish the close-up shots for the now-iconic song Yeh Dil Deewana in just two hours before leaving for home.

Subhash Ghai Recalls the Incident

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Subhash Ghai shared the behind-the-scenes story. He revealed that Yeh Dil Deewana was among the last sequences planned for the film, with only two days of shooting left. Shah Rukh had been fully cooperative throughout the schedule, but towards the end, he informed Ghai about Gauri’s condition and his need to leave.

“We kept this song for the last. We had two days left. Shah Rukh Khan was cooperative throughout the movie but towards the end, he had to leave two days before because I think Gauri was probably pregnant. He said that he needs to go to Delhi and cannot extend for another 2-3 days," Ghai recalled.

Filming Against the Clock

The first day of the song’s shoot took place in Los Angeles. With SRK’s departure imminent, Ghai requested him to come early the next morning.

“I asked him to come at 7 in the morning and the car was ready and I asked him to just give three close-up shots. I picturised the song in 2 hours that morning,” he said.

The remaining scenes including the driving sequences across different locations were completed with a body double, ensuring the schedule stayed on track.

A Milestone Song in SRK’s Career

Released in August 1997, Pardes hit theatres just a few months before Shah Rukh and Gauri welcomed their first child, Aryan, in November. Yeh Dil Deewana became an instant chartbuster and marked the beginning of SRK’s long-running collaboration with singer Sonu Nigam, who would go on to voice many of his biggest hits.

About Pardes

Directed by Subhash Ghai, Pardes explored the clash between traditional Indian values and Western culture. The film follows Arjun (Shah Rukh Khan), who travels to India to protect the family interests of a wealthy NRI. In the process, he falls in love with Ganga, a village girl, while navigating emotional and cultural conflicts. The movie is remembered for its heartfelt storytelling, soulful music, and powerful performances.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Family and Recent Achievements

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have three children: Aryan (born 1997), Suhana (born 2000), and AbRam (born 2013).

In 2023, SRK won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in Jawan, where he played a fearless hero fighting for justice. The award marked another high point in his illustrious career, showcasing his range as an actor. He will next be seen in King, sharing the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan.