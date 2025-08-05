Wamiqa Gabbi Pens Heartfelt Wish For Her ‘Guru’ Vishal Bhardwaj On His 60th Birthday

As celebrated filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj turned 60, actress Wamiqa Gabbi penned a sweet birthday wish for her mentor. Wamiqa, who has collaborated with Bhardwaj on multiple projects, including Khufiya, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley, and a segment in Modern Love Mumbai, called him her “guru” in a heartfelt post.

Wamiqa Gabbi Wishes Vishal Bhardwaj

Taking to her Instagram stories, Wamiqa shared an adorable picture with the filmmaker, captured in a snowy outdoor setting. The image showed Vishal smiling as he playfully made a bunny ears gesture over his head, while Wamiqa placed her hands on his shoulders, flashing a sweet smile for the camera.

The picture appeared to be from the shoot of Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley, an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel The Sittaford Mystery.

For the caption, Wamiqa wrote: “Happy Birthday @vishalrbhardwaj sir #GuruPurnima.”





Vishal Bhardwaj: A Master Storyteller

Vishal Bhardwaj, a recipient of nine National Film Awards, is celebrated for his path-breaking contributions to Hindi cinema. His acclaimed filmography includes Makdee, Maqbool, Omkara, Haider, Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya, and Talvar, among others.

Wamiqa Gabbi’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Wamiqa was last seen in Rajkummar Rao-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf, a fantasy romantic comedy directed by Karan Sharma.

Next, she will be seen in the highly anticipated action spy thriller “G2” alongside Adivi Sesh and Emraan Hashmi, slated for a May 1, 2026 release.

The film, directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad’s People Media Factory, in association with Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments.

Sharing the film’s first-look poster on Instagram, Sesh wrote: "I was silent until now. Because we have been building something EXPLOSIVE. Shooting in six countries. 23 sets. 150 days. Releasing in 5 languages. My BIGGEST. Exploding worldwide MAY DAY! May 1, 2026 In Theaters. #G2 #Goodachari2."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

The movie also features Banita Sandhu, Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini in key roles.