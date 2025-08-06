Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'It's Not Small': Viveck Vaswani Defends SRK's National Award, Hails Jawan As A Powerful Film

Shah Rukh Khan's National Award for Jawan sparked debate, with some feeling he deserved it earlier. Producer Viveck Vaswani defended the win, calling Jawan a powerful and relevant film.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 01:28 PM (IST)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award win for his performance in Jawan has sparked a wave of debate on social media. While many fans argued that the actor deserved the Best Actor award earlier for his iconic performances in Swades and Chak De! India, his Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman producer Viveck Vaswani has now defended the win, calling Jawan both a powerful performance and a timely film.

“It’s a National Award. It’s Not Small”

On Tuesday, Viveck, who co-produced Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and played the role of Lovechand Kukreja in the film, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts.

"Just putting it out there. It’s a National Award. It’s not small. And Jawaan was a great performance and a relevant film for the times. And Ashutosh Gowariker is one of the most ethical people in the industry, I’ve known him longer than SRK! 🙏" he wrote.

 

Earlier, when the National Award winners were announced on August 1, Viveck had congratulated Shah Rukh, tweeting:"Congratulations @iamsrk on the National Award! Very late but very very deserving!"

SRK responded warmly: "thank you for the wishes. All started with you. Raju finally ban gaya gentleman.”

Shah Rukh Khan Shares Best Actor Award

Shah Rukh Khan shared the Best Actor award for Jawan with Vikrant Massey for his performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji bagged the Best Actress award for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Another major highlight was The Kerala Story, which won two National Awards — Best Director for Sudipto Sen and Best Cinematographer for Prasantanu Mohapatra.

What’s Next for Shah Rukh Khan?

Shah Rukh will next be seen in the highly anticipated action thriller King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, along with Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.

While the full cast has not been officially revealed, reports suggest Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff may also join the project. The film is currently under production, with its release date yet to be announced.

 

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 01:28 PM (IST)
SRK National Award Jawan SHAH RUKH KHAN SRK + Viveck Vaswani
