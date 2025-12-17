Viral Video Fuels Rumours Of Alia Bhatt Ignoring Ananya Panday, Fans Uncover Full Story

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal, marked their presence at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025, but it was a brief moment from the ceremony that ended up dominating online conversations. A short clip from the event went viral, with social media users speculating that Alia had deliberately overlooked Ananya, who was seated right next to her. The truth behind the moment, however, paints a very different picture.

What actually happened at the event

In the viral video, Alia is seen walking towards Vicky Kaushal and greeting him warmly with a hug. Ananya, seated beside him, watches the exchange. After acknowledging Vicky, Alia takes her seat next to Ananya but turns around to greet a few people sitting behind her, prompting netizens to claim that she had ignored Ananya altogether.

"Did Alia Bhatt just IGNORE Ananya Panday while rushing to Vicky Kaushal?

This moment is wild... but why tho? " pic.twitter.com/GF8DRvvCC9 — Matineeguy (@MKDJobsNew53) December 17, 2025

Soon after, fans shared another clip from the same event that tells the rest of the story. The video shows Alia and Ananya smiling, chatting and appearing completely at ease with each other moments later. Their friendly interaction quickly dispelled rumours of any awkwardness between the two actors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌙 (@aestheticztheme)

For those unaware, Ananya had a reason to celebrate at the ceremony. She took home the Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy trophy for her performance in Call Me Bae at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025.

What’s next for Alia and Ananya

On the work front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also stars Kartik Aaryan and is slated to hit theatres on December 25.

Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, is set to headline Alpha, an action thriller that forms part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. The film, which also features Sharvari and Bobby Deol in key roles, is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2026. Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War lined up, where she will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.