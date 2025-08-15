Actor Varun Badola, who recently earned praise for his performance in the blockbuster Saiyaara, has shared his views on whether big stars are essential for a film’s success. Speaking on a YouTube podcast hosted by Nayandeep Rakshit, the actor argued that while content is important, dismissing the influence of stars would be wrong.

Why Saiyaara With SRK Wouldn’t Work

Badola sparked debate by suggesting that Saiyaara wouldn’t have clicked at the box office if Shah Rukh Khan had played the lead instead of debutant Ahaan Panday. “People are saying that this film has proven that we don’t need stars anymore. That’s not true. Abhi tum Ahaan Panday ko utha ke Jawan mein daalo, Jawan flop ho jayegi. Shah Rukh ko Saiyaara mein daal do, Saiyaara flop ho jayegi,” he said, explaining that SRK’s star power would have overshadowed the story, while Ahaan wouldn’t have been able to carry a high-budget action spectacle like Jawan.

On Ahaan Panday’s Future and Nepotism

When asked about Ahaan’s career trajectory, Badola refrained from making predictions, stating it would depend on the choices he makes. He also addressed the ongoing nepotism conversation, saying that rejecting the role of established names in cinema oversimplifies the industry’s reality. “It’s about matching the right talent to the right story,” he added.

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara emerged as a surprise hit, grossing over ₹500 crore worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing Indian romantic film to date. The film starred newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in a love story between a troubled musician and an aspiring journalist-poet. Varun Badola played the father of Ahaan’s character. The supporting cast included Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Aggarwal, Alam Khan, and Shann Groverr. Released on July 18, the movie’s success has fueled debates about the balance between content and star power in Bollywood.