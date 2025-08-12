The Supreme Court’s recent directive mandating the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities has sparked widespread debate. A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan emphasized that areas in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Ghaziabad must be cleared of stray dogs without any compromise. The court also clarified that no captured dogs would be returned to the streets, escalating concerns among animal lovers and activists alike.

Rupali Ganguly Speaks Out in Support of Stray Dogs

Television actress Rupali Ganguly, best known for her role in 'Anupamaa', voiced her concerns over the order on social media. She tweeted, “In our traditions, dogs guard Bhairav Baba’s temple and are fed on Amavasya for blessings. They’ve grown up on our streets, guarding shops, waiting outside our doors, barking away thieves. If we remove them now, we risk losing our protectors before the real dangers arrive, like silencing an alarm before a fire. Sending them to far-off shelters isn’t kindness, it’s exile. Stray dogs aren’t outsiders; they’re part of our faith, our culture, our safety. Care for them, vaccinate them, feed them and let them live where they belong. #straydogs.”

Online Backlash and Rupali’s Response

Rupali’s support was met with criticism from some social media users. One user challenged her stance by stating, “You cannot advocate for #straydogs when you eat chicken, mutton, beef, fish, etc. Love for animal applies to all animals.” The user also questioned her care for strays, saying, “You cannot advocate for strays when you have elite breeds at your home…” and urged her to take more tangible actions like adopting strays or supporting shelters.

Responding firmly, Rupali clarified, “I feed the homeless animals on a daily basis … every animal I feed has been regularly vaccinated and sterilized… I support animal shelters and gaushalas… not only in my city but all over India … m a proud vegetarian… and I support the homeless fur babies …. I donot have a single elite breed at home instead have 4 indies… My child has been with so called stray animals since he was a baby and even an animal who had not known him before has protected him. They understand love and kindness which humans fail to understand. This earth belongs to all.”

Celebrity Voices Join the Debate

The Supreme Court’s ruling has also prompted reactions from other celebrities, including John Abraham, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vir Das, and Chinmayi, who have expressed their views on the order across social media platforms.