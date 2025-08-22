Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTropical Glow! Alia Bhatt Vacations With Sister Shaheen And Mom Soni Razdan

Tropical Glow! Alia Bhatt Vacations With Sister Shaheen And Mom Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt is enjoying a beach vacation with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, and Shaheen's boyfriend Ishaan Mehra.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 11:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amid her packed professional schedule, actor Alia Bhatt has pressed pause to soak in some much-needed downtime with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. The family is currently enjoying a beach holiday filled with sunshine, relaxation, scenic views, and even some shared fitness sessions.

Shaheen Bhatt Shares Vacation Glimpses

On Thursday, Shaheen gave fans a peek into their “Island Interlude” through Instagram. She posted a series of pictures that captured the calm of their picturesque beach destination, though she refrained from disclosing the exact location.

The images showed Shaheen unwinding by the water, basking in the sun, and embracing the coastal charm.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

A Warm Family Moment

One of the highlights was a group picture featuring Alia, Shaheen, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen’s boyfriend and fitness coach Ishaan Mehra. Against the serene backdrop of moonlit waters, the family looked radiant and relaxed.

Alia stunned in a flowy blue-and-white floral maxi dress paired with a chic black handbag, while her mother Soni looked graceful in a cream outfit adorned with bold black floral prints. Shaheen kept it casual and stylish in a red plunging-neckline dress, barefoot on the deck. Ishaan opted for a navy shirt and jeans, completing the picture-perfect frame.

Shaheen also posted a short clip of Alia working out with Ishaan, highlighting how fitness was part of their holiday bonding.

Fans React to the Pictures

Social media was flooded with love for the family’s beach getaway. One user commented, “Enjoyyyyy! #sunnysideoflife”, while another wrote, “Everything about this post is just BEAUTIFUL.”

Requests poured in too, with one fan asking, “Please ask your sister Alia to post as well.” Compliments followed: “So beautiful,” “@shaheenb happy faces,” and “Gorgeous look Alia.”

Alia’s Upcoming Projects

Even while on vacation, Alia’s professional calendar remains power-packed. She is set to headline YRF’s Alpha, a female-led spy thriller set in the same universe as War and Pathaan.

She will also reunite with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, a grand period romance. In addition, Alia is producing and starring in a Netflix film under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Her last release was Vasan Bala’s Jigra, where she starred alongside Vedang Raina.

 

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 11:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Soni Razdan Shaheen Bhatt
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Stray Dogs Must Be Vaccinated, Released In Same Area: Supreme Court Modifies Previous Order
Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC
Cities
Major Security Breach At Parliament Building As Intruder Climbs Wall, Apprehended
Major Security Breach At Parliament Building As Intruder Climbs Wall, Apprehended
Election 2025
'PM Modi Will Conduct Last Rites Nitish Kumar's Politics In Gaya': Lalu Prasad Yadav's Dig At NDA
Ahead Of Modi's Gaya Visit, Lalu Prasad Says 'PM Will Conduct The Last Rites Of...'
Cricket
India Playing XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
India XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget