Tropical Glow! Alia Bhatt Vacations With Sister Shaheen And Mom Soni Razdan

Amid her packed professional schedule, actor Alia Bhatt has pressed pause to soak in some much-needed downtime with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. The family is currently enjoying a beach holiday filled with sunshine, relaxation, scenic views, and even some shared fitness sessions.

Shaheen Bhatt Shares Vacation Glimpses

On Thursday, Shaheen gave fans a peek into their “Island Interlude” through Instagram. She posted a series of pictures that captured the calm of their picturesque beach destination, though she refrained from disclosing the exact location.

The images showed Shaheen unwinding by the water, basking in the sun, and embracing the coastal charm.

A Warm Family Moment

One of the highlights was a group picture featuring Alia, Shaheen, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen’s boyfriend and fitness coach Ishaan Mehra. Against the serene backdrop of moonlit waters, the family looked radiant and relaxed.

Alia stunned in a flowy blue-and-white floral maxi dress paired with a chic black handbag, while her mother Soni looked graceful in a cream outfit adorned with bold black floral prints. Shaheen kept it casual and stylish in a red plunging-neckline dress, barefoot on the deck. Ishaan opted for a navy shirt and jeans, completing the picture-perfect frame.

Shaheen also posted a short clip of Alia working out with Ishaan, highlighting how fitness was part of their holiday bonding.

Fans React to the Pictures

Social media was flooded with love for the family’s beach getaway. One user commented, “Enjoyyyyy! #sunnysideoflife”, while another wrote, “Everything about this post is just BEAUTIFUL.”

Requests poured in too, with one fan asking, “Please ask your sister Alia to post as well.” Compliments followed: “So beautiful,” “@shaheenb happy faces,” and “Gorgeous look Alia.”

Alia’s Upcoming Projects

Even while on vacation, Alia’s professional calendar remains power-packed. She is set to headline YRF’s Alpha, a female-led spy thriller set in the same universe as War and Pathaan.

She will also reunite with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, a grand period romance. In addition, Alia is producing and starring in a Netflix film under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Her last release was Vasan Bala’s Jigra, where she starred alongside Vedang Raina.