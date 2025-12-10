Tanya Mittal Loses Temper At Paparazzi After They Call Her Security ‘Bouncers’ In Mumbai

Bigg Boss 19 finalist Tanya Mittal found herself in an uncomfortable situation during a recent public appearance in Mumbai. Just days after the show’s grand finale, the spiritual influencer was spotted in the city on Tuesday night, but what should have been a casual outing turned into a tense confrontation with photographers.

Tanya Reacts Strongly After Hearing ‘Bouncer’ Comment

According to videos circulating online, Tanya was posing for the paparazzi when she overheard one of them telling her team, “bouncer side hat jao.” The remark instantly upset her, prompting her to directly call out the photographers for using the term “bouncer” to address her security personnel.

Visibly irritated, Tanya responded, “Maine bola hai aapko ke koi bhi aise nahi bolega… Mere bhai jaise hain woh… Please… naam hai unka. Koi bouncer-bouncer nahi bolega … Bahut salon se mere saath hain. Naam se bolo. Kuldeep naam hai inka.”

Her reaction made it clear that she expected her team members to be treated with dignity, emphasizing the personal bond she shares with them.

Tanya Confronts Another Photographer Outside Eatery

The night did not end there. In another video from the same outing, Tanya appeared upset with a photographer whom she accused of previously mocking her. As she stepped out of an eatery, she asked him not to take her pictures.

She said firmly, “Bigg Boss mat khel mere saath. Sidha bol nahi pasand hai toh phir hatt.”

The clip has since gone viral, drawing mixed reactions online—from fans supporting her to critics questioning her outburst.

Spotlight Continues After Bigg Boss 19

Tanya Mittal has been in constant public attention following her journey in Bigg Boss 19, where she finished as the 3rd runner-up. Her strong personality, spiritual background and straightforward attitude made her one of the season’s most discussed contestants.

Beyond reality TV, Tanya is now preparing for her acting debut after reportedly securing a project under Ekta Kapoor’s banner. With her popularity soaring, she is expected to enter the entertainment space soon.